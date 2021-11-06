© CC BY-SA 3.0 / Thomas Goisque / Af Ner 116 Fort de Madama

The situation in Niger remains tense, asAt least 11 soldiers have been killed in an attack in southwest Niger, Reuters reported on Friday, citing two security sources. The assault reportedly occurred near the village of Anzourou, the agency added.The report about the incidentAccording to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED), at least 530 people have been killed by armed rebels in Niger since the beginning of this year alone, which is five times more than in all of 2020.