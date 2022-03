© Brian Wang

China has moved a step closer to developing a home-grown mRNA vaccine against Covid-19, with the publication of early trial results for its prime candidate ARCoV No serious adverse events were recorded in the phase 1 clinical trial data, published last week by The Lancet Microbe, but scientists said it was too early to judge its success.Large-scale trials of the vaccine - jointly developed by the Academy of Military Science, Walvax Biotechnology and Suzhou Abogen Biosciences - have been delayed since last year. No reason was given by the company, thoughLast week a company official said most volunteers had now been recruited, though he refused to give a timeline for the phase 3 trials.According to online database clinicaltrials.gov, the trials will involve 28,000 participants in Mexico and Indonesia, who will be given ARCoV in two 15 microgram doses, 28 days apart.Fosun has exclusive rights to distribute the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in Greater China, but supply has been restricted to Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan while it awaits regulatory approval - the next and final step after the expert panel's endorsement.Front runner ARCoV's phase 1 trial involved 120 volunteers at a hospital in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, in eastern China, according to the published paper.John Moore, professor of microbiology and immunology at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York, said the outcome of ARCoV's initial trials "looks pretty standard" with "no obvious red flags"."Is the vaccine any good? As we all know, it's not possible to estimate efficacy from phase 1 or phase 2 trials - although some companies are now trying to do that - because of the use of non-standardised assays worldwide," he said.Scientists are also interested to learn how the vaccine is designed, which they say will be important for its success. Few details were revealed by the developers in the latest paper, or in an earlier one about its animal experiments published in July by the science journal Cell."It still is hard to know what specific changes were used for the mRNA and the lipid nanoparticle (LNP)," said Jerome Kim, director general of the International Vaccine Institute.The mRNA vaccines work by introducing a piece of synthetic mRNA wrapped in an LNP, the oily coating which helps deliver the vaccine and is considered the key technology for unlocking its potential.Terry Nolan, a professor with the University of Melbourne's Peter Doherty Institute, said the ARCoV developers had given "superficial" descriptions about the LNP they were using.Only a handful of companies around the world supply LNP because of intellectual property rights. ARCoV's developers have previously said they developed their own LNP.Scientists also want to know what modifications have been made to the mRNA itself. Many believe it is these modifications which can be crucial to a vaccine's success.Nolan, from the Doherty Institute, said the ARCoV developers had made no mention of the way in which they created the mRNA, leaving questions over refinements which other manufacturers had found necessary to make their vaccines effective, while reducing adverse reactions.The approach is similar to another BioNTech Covid-19 mRNA vaccine which was eventually abandoned, and might explain ARCoV's relatively strong expected reactions in trial participants, according to Nolan.BioNTech's decision to drop its RBD experimental vaccine was because of its stronger reactogenicity, but scientists still had not figured out why that was the case, he said.Scientists said the number may change with larger studies, but so far ARCoV's reactogenicity is within a tolerable range, although reactions are on the strong side.Nolan said that, if successful, an mRNA vaccine targeting RBD would have its advantages, particularly as other candidates in development for the Omicron variant by Pfizer/BioNTech continue to use the entire spike protein.One reason is that, by specifically targeting the most important site that attaches to a human cell, an RBD vaccine could reduce the chance of a new antigen confusing the immune system by generating the same antibodies as previous jabs."[The unnecessary antibodies] are not critical for protection, and may lead to a reduction in protection, particularly with repeated boosters. So the receptor binding domain, in theory, is quite attractive," Nolan said."So, will this mRNA vaccine be a Pfizer/Moderna type of success or a CureVac-style failure? Only phase 3 data will really tell us the answer," said Moore, from the Weill Cornell Medical College.Kim said the ARCoV vaccine looks promising, adding scientists would want more information about how effectively its 15mcg dosing can neutralise Omicron and Delta.ARCoV's developers say they are also exploring how to get around the deep freezing storage requirements of other mRNA vaccines.Pfizer-BioNTech jabs need to be kept at well below zero. The Moderna vaccine can last for up to a month in a fridge, but needs ultra-low temperatures for longer-term storage. Josephine Ma is China news editor and has covered China news for the Post for more than 20 years. As a correspondent in Beijing, she reported on everything from the 2003 Sars outbreak to the riots in Lhasa and the Beijing Olympics in 2008. 