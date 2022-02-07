© Pixabay / whitesession

"Moderna, just one of multiple pharmaceuticals eager to exploit our new vaccine mania, are expanding their manufacturing capacity to produce as many as 6 billion mRNA vaccine doses per year. "

Combined shots planned to avoid 'compliance issues'

a COVID-19 shot, a

flu shot

and a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) shot

, into one injection

"The other piece we're working on is for 2023, is how do we make it possible from a societal standpoint that people want to be vaccinated?



"And we're going to do this by preparing combinations, we're working on the flu vaccine, we're working on an RSV vaccine, and our goal is to be able to have a single annual booster, so that we don't have compliance issues, where people don't want to get two to three shots a winter, but they get one dose, where they get a booster for corona, and a booster for flu and RSV, to make sure that people get their vaccine."

"So the RSV program is now in Phase 3, the flu program is in Phase 2 and soon in Phase 3, I hope as soon as second quarter of this year. So the best case scenario would be the fall of 2023, as a best case scenario, I don't think it would [be available] in every country, but we believe it's possible to operate in some countries next year."

Vaccines for at least 20 pathogens in the works

"We're working with Dr. Fauci's team, we're working with Richard [Hatchett], to work on many more pathogens ... The entire scientific community has known for years that there's at least around 20-ish pathogens that are a risk for which we need vaccines, you know we have zika vaccine in Phase 2 ... we're working on a Nipah vaccine, those are viruses that not everybody has heard of.



"Because we need to have the data. What dose, what construct from a genetic standpoint is required ... so that if a new pathogen emerges from that family we can very quickly move into a Phase 3."

More mRNA shots are coming

"While there are currently approved vaccines for shingles, there is an opportunity to develop an improved vaccine that potentially shows high efficacy and better tolerability, and is more efficient to produce globally, by utilizing mRNA technology."

"The start of this Phase 1 study is a significant milestone as we continue to advance mRNA vaccines against latent viruses, which remain in the body for life after infection and can lead to chronic medical conditions. Moderna is committed to developing a portfolio of first-in-class vaccines against latent viruses for which there are no approved vaccines today, including vaccines against CMV [cytomegalovirus], EBV and HIV.



"Our research team is working to bring even more vaccines against latent viruses to the clinic. We believe these vaccines could have a profound impact on quality of health for hundreds of millions of people around the world."

An mRNA cancer vaccine for non-small cell lung cancer ( NSCLC ).

mRNA influenza shots, which are under development by several companies, including Pfizer, Moderna, Sanofi and Translate Bio.

An mRNA HIV vaccine , one of which is being studied by Moderna in collaboration with the NIH.

Various additional mRNA cancer vaccines, including one targeting advanced melanoma — being developed by BioNTech and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals — and several being developed by Moderna, targeting melanoma, NSCLC, colorectal cancer and pancreatic cancer.





Ramping up production for billions of doses

"The other piece is manufacturing. If you look in 2020, we were able to ship 20 million doses to the U.S. government when the vaccine was authorized. That is not a lot.



"But this year we're going to have 2 to 3 billion doses of capacity in a six-month timeframe, which is what I believe it will take us to get authorization of a vaccine, if all the work has been done before ... you could have 1.5 billion doses available in six months, and that's just from Moderna. And you have other platforms, it could be a much bigger number ..."

The ethical principle of informed consent to medical risk taking, which includes the legal right to make voluntary decisions about getting experimental injections, must be protected.

"The vaccinators are a great sword of Damocles over our heads. As I type this, they are scouring the earth for the novel pathogens their products require, and they, together with their bureaucratic and academic allies, will do their level best to call into being new pandemic scares and vaccination campaigns whenever possible — perhaps every flu season."