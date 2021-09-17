© Reuters



China has fully vaccinated more than one billion people against the coronavirus ---- official figures showed Thursday.The country where the virus was first detected has mostly curbed the virus within its borders but is racing to get the vast majority of its population vaccinated as a new outbreak flickers in the southeast."As of September 15, 2.16 billion vaccine doses have been administered nationwide," said National Health Commission spokesman Mi Feng at a press briefing.Chinese health authorities said late last month that 890 million people in China had been fully vaccinated and, reaching herd immunity.The Fujian cluster is the biggest rebound in weeks and comes after the country declared the Delta variant under control, in a test of China's "zero-case" approach to the pandemic.China reported 49 new domestic transmissions on Thursday, the vast majority in Fujian.Authorities said the cluster's suspected patient zero was a man whoThe man's 12-year-old son and a classmate were among the first patients detected in the cluster last week, shortly after the new school term began.The variant then raced through classrooms, infecting more than 36 children including 8 kindergartners, city authorities said Tuesday, in the first major school-linked spread the country has seen since the start of the pandemic., sparking fears that the latest Fujian outbreak could hit the most vulnerable people in the country disproportionately.AuthoritiesChinese vaccines have nearly 60 per cent efficacy against the Delta strain, with antibodies rising with a booster shot, Zhong previously said.-- whose technology is believed to be more effective against the Delta variant -- with candidates by state-owned Sinopharm and domestic firm Walvax Biotechnology currently in development.