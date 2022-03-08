Objective:Health: Are mRNA Vaccines Incorporated into the Human Genome?
Tue, 08 Mar 2022 00:00 UTC
The study authors claim that BNT162b2 (the Pfizer vaccine), is reverse transcribed inside human liver cells as quickly as six hours after injection.
While the study is receiving criticism and, as one would expect, there are many detractors, the study at least shows that the spike protein mRNA could possibly be reverse transcribed into the human genome. How likely that is to happen is apparently up for debate, yet all the assurances that this was "impossible" are clearly bunk.
Join us on this episode as we talk about this pervasive threat to our genome.
- Can the Vaccines Write the Spike Protein Into the Human Genome?
https://chrismasterjohnphd.substack.com/p/can-vaccines-write-the-spike-protein?s=r
- Alden et al: Intracellular Reverse Transcription of Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 In Vitro in Human Liver Cell Line; the criminal Pfizer and Moderna should have done the trials
https://www.drpaulalexander.com/blogs/news/alden-et-al-intracellular-reverse-transcription-of-pfizer-biontech-covid-19-mrna-vaccine-bnt162b2-in-vitro-in-human-liver-cell-line-the-criminal-pfizer-and-moderna-should-have-done-the-trials
- Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine converts to DNA inside human liver cells, new study
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/pfizer-covid-19-vaccine-converts-dna-inside-human-liver-cells-according
- mRNA Covid-19 Vaccines Degrade Higher Human Functions?
https://hatchardreport.com/do-the-mrna-covid-19-vaccines-degrade-higher-human-functions/
Running Time: 00:34:07
Download: MP3 — 31.2 MB
If you look for truth, you may find comfort in the end; if you look for comfort you will not get either comfort or truth only soft soap and wishful thinking to begin, and in the end, despair.
What need is there for imagination when stories and meaning is now conveyed via screen. Small wonder that the general population is degrading on...
Another huge concern: 'COVID-19 Spike Protein Sequence ‘100% Match’ to Sequence Patented in 2016 by Moderna, Study Shows' [Link] * "A study...
Kremlin cancels denazification of Ukraine? Nazi-cleansing is not on Moscow's list of demands to Kiev by Edward Slavsquat [Link] 'What will the...
Russia to shut down its internet? Ahead of Cyberpolygon? [Link]
well done Khan, your no American rectum massage technician, unlike most euro countrys now, of which our Russian friends saved them the expense of...
*
"A study published last month in Frontiers in Virology claims to have discovered that a sequence of the COVID-19 virus’ spike protein is a 100% match to a modified mRNA sequence patented by Moderna in 2016, and last month, Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel proposed the COVID pandemic may have been the result of a lab leak."
If you remember, Whitney Webb points out how slimy the execs & company really is in: 'COVID-19: Moderna Gets Its Miracle' [Link]
*
COVID-19 erased the regulatory and trial-related hurdles that Moderna could never surmount before. Yet, how did Moderna know that COVID-19 would create those conditions months before anyone else, and why did they later claim that their vaccine being tested in NIH trials was different than their commercial candidate?