A Swedish paper was published in the journal Current Issues of Molecular Biology on February 25 suggesting that there was evidence that the mRNA in Covid vaccines are capable of being incorporated into human DNA. If you remember, this is what many "experts" appearing in the corporate media since the release of the vaccines (including the CDC) assured was impossible, despite the fact that many legit scientists voiced the possibility as a serious concern.

The study authors claim that BNT162b2 (the Pfizer vaccine), is reverse transcribed inside human liver cells as quickly as six hours after injection.

While the study is receiving criticism and, as one would expect, there are many detractors, the study at least shows that the spike protein mRNA could possibly be reverse transcribed into the human genome. How likely that is to happen is apparently up for debate, yet all the assurances that this was "impossible" are clearly bunk.

Join us on this episode as we talk about this pervasive threat to our genome.


Show links:

- Can the Vaccines Write the Spike Protein Into the Human Genome?
https://chrismasterjohnphd.substack.com/p/can-vaccines-write-the-spike-protein?s=r

- Alden et al: Intracellular Reverse Transcription of Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 In Vitro in Human Liver Cell Line; the criminal Pfizer and Moderna should have done the trials
https://www.drpaulalexander.com/blogs/news/alden-et-al-intracellular-reverse-transcription-of-pfizer-biontech-covid-19-mrna-vaccine-bnt162b2-in-vitro-in-human-liver-cell-line-the-criminal-pfizer-and-moderna-should-have-done-the-trials

- Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine converts to DNA inside human liver cells, new study
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/pfizer-covid-19-vaccine-converts-dna-inside-human-liver-cells-according

- mRNA Covid-19 Vaccines Degrade Higher Human Functions?
https://hatchardreport.com/do-the-mrna-covid-19-vaccines-degrade-higher-human-functions/

