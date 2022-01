A study coming out of Britain showed an alarming increase in the risk for myocarditis, which is inflammation in the heart, after every mRNA jab, particularly in males under 40.The study was published last month , and it analyzed data from over 42 million people 13 and older who have taken a COVID-19 shot. It was conducted by various researchers from institutions at the University of Oxford, University of Leicester, University of Edinburgh, King's College London and University of Nottingham.The American Heart Association has released similar studies finding that the overwhelming majority of younger Americans developing myocarditis were injected with an experimental mRNA jab within a month of developing the condition as well as a study finding that "most patients" are at higher risk of heart-related medical issues after an mRNA shot.Journalist Alex Berenson reported on the British study and wrote that the findings also show the health dangers are "sharply higher than the risk from a coronavirus infection itself."Berenson notes that studies like this have not stopped COVID-19 authoritarians at various colleges from mandating the jabs, and most every shot available is mRNA with Johnson & Johnson being harder to find.Boston College, which brags about having a 97% compliance for students being "fully vaccinated," has announced a booster mandate Not only is the government planning to change the definition of "fully vaccinated" with every booster after booster expected to be necessary to follow their dictates, it is also planning to change terminology.As the list of victims of the jab grows, the government and media is ignoring them.