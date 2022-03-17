© Xinhua



China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi met with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in the Italian capital of Rome on Monday, elaborating on China's position on the situation in Ukraine and calling on the international community to jointly support Russia-Ukraine peace talks. The two sides also had candid, in-depth and constructive discussions on China-US relations and agreed on jointly implementing the consensus reached by the two heads of state and managing the differences.Although some US media described the 7-hour meeting as intense, covering a wide range of issues including the Ukraine situation and China-US ties, the White House summarized the meeting in an 80-word readout. Some Chinese experts said though the high-level meeting between senior Chinese and US officials were a positive signal to the world at such a turbulent time, there are still major divergences between the two sides, particularly on their positions concerning the Ukraine crisis.The two sides agree to jointly implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state, increase understanding, manage differences, expand consensus and strengthen cooperation, so as to accumulate conditions for bringing China-US relations back on the track of sound and steady development.The senior Chinese diplomat said, which has charted the course for the development of the bilateral ties. Yang said that US President Joe"Given the readout from the White House, we can see that the US only cares about the core issues of its concern, but China paid much attention on China's core interests.Li Haidong, a professor from the Institute of International Relations of China Foreign Affairs University, told the Global Times on Tuesday. He also noted thatThe meeting spanned at least seven hours, some US media reports said, which was also described as intense as China's position on Russia-Ukraine conflict was put under the spotlight. A senior US official was quoted in a Reuters report on Monday saying "We have deep concerns about China's alignment with Russia at this time, and the national security adviser was direct about those concerns and the potential implications and consequences of certain actions."All parties should exercise maximum restraint, protect civilians and prevent a large-scale humanitarian crisis, Yang said, adding thatWu Xinbo, dean of the Institute of International Studies at Fudan University, told the Global Times on Tuesday."Not only did China's position remain unchanged, but it also refuted rumors and false information that the US had been spreading. It means that the goal of the US for this meeting has failed," Wu said.Within China-US relations, Yang stressed that the Taiwan question concerns China's sovereignty and territorial integrity.Experts noted that it is worth noticing that when Yang talked about China-US relations, he particularly brought up the Taiwan question, as after the outbreak of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine,"The Taiwan question is China's core interest and concern, therefore we must emphasize this point to the US at such a time. It also shows that China has been very unsatisfied with the Biden administration's stances toward the Taiwan question," Wu said