Facebook owner Meta Platforms FB.O will help train Australian political candidates on aspects of cyber security and coach influencers to stop the spread of misinformation in a bid to boost the integrity of an upcoming election, it said on Tuesday.Australia has not yet set a date for its next election, which is due by May. Authorities are already on high alert for electoral interference, having previously highlighted foreign interference attempts aimed at all levels of government and targeting both sides of politics."We'll stay vigilant to emerging threats and take additional steps, if necessary, to prevent abuse on our platform while also empowering people in Australia to use their voice by voting," Josh Machin, the company's Australian chief of public policy, said in a statement that is to be posted online.To avert hacking, it will prompt candidates to upgrade security to two-factor authentication.People seeking to run election-related ads will need to furnish government-issued identification, as well as mandatory disclosures of funding sources for them, it said.RMIT University, which joined Meta's third-party fact-checking effort, said it would review posts the company identified as potential misinformation and try to verify them via interviews with primary sources and checks of public data.said RMIT FactLab Director Russell Skelton in a statement. "High impact misinformation disrupts evidence-based public policy and debate and so it is crucial we gain a better understanding of what drives this."