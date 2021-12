© REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

The British Medical Journal and Lead Stories, a fact checker in the employ of Facebook, are engaged in a war of words over a report on a Pfizer whistleblower that was deemed by the social network to have "missing context."The report was based on testimony by the former regional director of the Ventavia Research Group, a contractor that had assisted in the trials. Brook Jackson claimed several trial sites in Texas had experienced major issues, andHowever, from November 10, readers reported that they were having trouble sharing the report on Facebook. Those attempting to share it saw their post flagged with the message "Missing context ... Independent fact-checkers say this information could mislead people." Others were informed that users who repeatedly shared "false information" would see their posts sent to the bottom of Facebook's feed.In its response to the BMJ, Lead Stories said , "The piece carries a scare headline that oversells the whistleblower and overstates the jeopardy." It said the whistleblower's claims had concerned just three of the 153 sites at which the vaccine had been tested on 44,000 participants, adding that a less misleading headline would have been more appropriate.It also questioned the credibility of the whistleblower. "By her own account, Brook Jackson holds a 30-hour certification in auditing techniques focused on proper electronic medical records and data capture as well as lab procedures," it noted.Despite this, it said, the piece had only been labeled "Missing Context" - the lightest measure Facebook can apply of several - and that no user traffic to the article had been restricted.