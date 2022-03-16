susan glasser
Shortly after Fox News announced that one of their cameramen was killed while covering the conflict in Ukraine, a CNN analyst took to Twitter to slam the cable news network.

"What a tragedy. A cameraman died covering the war for a TV network that airs a pro-Putin propagandist as its top-rated primetime host," wrote CNN global affairs analyst Susan Glasser.



"So grateful for the heroic work that Pierre and all the journalists, Ukrainian and foreign, have been doing risking their lives to show us the horror of this war. Makes the years of lies and propaganda so much harder to take — there are truly deadly consequences," Glasser added in a subsequent tweet.

Late Tuesday morning, Fox News announced that cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski had been killed in Ukraine while covering the Russian invasion with coworker Benjamin Hall. He was killed after incoming fire hit their vehicle outside of Kyiv.

"Pierre Zakrzewski was an absolute legend at this network and his loss is devastating. He has been with us for years covering wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and Syria," America's Newsroom host Bill Hemmer said.

"Our CEO Suzanne Scott noted a few moments ago that Pierre jumped in to help out with all sorts of roles in the field: photographer and engineer and editor and producer, and he did it all under immense pressure and with tremendous skill," Hemmer continued.

"The president of Fox J. Wallace says that everyone always felt an extra sense of reassurance when they arrived on the scene and they saw that Pierre was there. He was a professional. He was a journalist, and he was a friend," he continued.

"We here at the Fox News Channel want to offer our deepest condolences to Pierre his wife, Michelle, and his entire family. Pierre Zakrzewski was only 55 years old and we miss him already," Hemmer concluded.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has come under fire recently for "Russian propaganda." On Monday, hosts of "The View" said that Carlson should be investigated in regards to a recent story that cited a Russian "leaked war memo," suggesting the country's state media outlets play clips of the Fox News personality's commentary as much as possible.

Glasser received backlash on Twitter for her comments, including from fellow CNN coworkers.
The above tweet has since been deleted.