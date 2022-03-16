Shortly after Fox News announced that one of their cameramen was killed while covering the conflict in Ukraine, a CNN analyst took to Twitter to slam the cable news network.Late Tuesday morning, Fox News announced that cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski had been killed in Ukraine while covering the Russian invasion with coworker Benjamin Hall. He was killed after incoming fire hit their vehicle outside of Kyiv."Pierre Zakrzewski was an absolute legend at this network and his loss is devastating. He has been with us for years covering wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and Syria," America's Newsroom host Bill Hemmer said."Our CEO Suzanne Scott noted a few moments ago that Pierre jumped in to help out with all sorts of roles in the field: photographer and engineer and editor and producer, and he did it all under immense pressure and with tremendous skill," Hemmer continued."We here at the Fox News Channel want to offer our deepest condolences to Pierre his wife, Michelle, and his entire family. Pierre Zakrzewski was only 55 years old and we miss him already," Hemmer concluded.Glasser received backlash on Twitter for her comments, including from fellow CNN coworkers.The above tweet has since been deleted.