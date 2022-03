© Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images

Senator Rand Paul has announced that he intends to introduce an amendment in the Senate to prevent anyone from ever again becoming a health 'dictator in chief'."No one person should have unilateral authority to make decisions for millions of Americans," Paul urged, adding that his amendment could "ensure that ineffective, unscientific lockdowns and mandates are never foisted on the American people ever again.""A rational person might ask, how in the world did it take us so long to get to the truth?" Paul noted, asking "Why did we spend two years not following the science?""Well again,," he concluded, referring to Fauci."Dr. Fauci caused people to engage in activities they wouldn't have normally by telling them it was safe when masked when it wasn't. I tried to sound the alarm, but I was censored by YouTube and my videos were taken down," Paul noted.He continued,As we noted at the time , YouTube suspended Paul for questioning the efficacy of face masks despite the fact that the Senator's comments were virtually identical to those made by Joe Biden's former COVID adviser Dr. Michael Osterholm just one week prior.Months later, when the CDC revised its guidelines on masks, admitting that cloth masks do virtually nothing to stop the spread of COVID, Paul asked "Does this mean snot-nosed censors at YouTube will come to my office and kiss my ... and admit I was right?""The biggest lesson we have learned over the last two years is that no one person should have this much unchecked power. And my amendment, which will get a vote this week, will finally force accountability and fire Dr. Fauci," Paul asserted Sunday.