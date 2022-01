© Shawn Thew/AP



"The idea that a government official like yourself would claim unilaterally to represent science and that any criticism of you would be considered a criticism of science itself is quite dangerous. A planner who believes he is The Science leads to an arrogance that justifies in his mind using government resources to smear and destroy the reputations of other scientists that disagree with him. This is not only antithetical to the scientific method, it is the epitome of cheap politics and it is reprehensible."

Senator Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) has accused Dr. Anthony Fauci of being responsible for over 800,000 US deaths from the coronavirus. The Biden administration's covid czar said Paul's criticism put his life in danger.The latest clash between Paul and Fauci came on Tuesday at theAt one point, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser held up a printout of a page on the Kentucky senator's website, with a "Fire Dr. Fauci" banner,The man, arrested in Iowa on December 21, had an AR-15 rifle and multiple magazines, and told police he was driving to Washington, DC to kill Fauci, the doctor told senators."You are making a catastrophic epidemic for your political gain," Fauci told Paul.Paul pointed to Fauci, as the lead architect of the US government's pandemic response, and askedThe libertarian-leaning Republican also called out Fauci for beingPaul said:This was a reference to last month's revelations thatEmails released by Congress showed Collins asking Fauci for aFauci and Paul have clashed repeatedly in Senate hearings, with the Kentucky Republican even referring the doctor to the Justice Department for perjury.Tuesday's confrontation comes after a bombshell report by the conservative outlet Project Veritas, which published documents from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency