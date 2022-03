© Thinkstock

A Vermont priest has been removed from his position after he opposed COVID-19 precautions set by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington.The diocese announced Tuesday that the Rev. Peter Williams of the Holy Family Parish in Springfield was removed "for his serious disobedience and disrespect shown to the office of the bishop.""A great deal of misinformation has been spread that has caused much division and concern within the parish and has impacted his ability to minister to all parishioners," Coyne said in a letter explaining Williams's removal "My hope was that this situation could have been reconciled privately, but unfortunately it only escalated causing much angst within the parish," the bishop added."I apologize for the length of time it has taken to reach this decision since Father Williams first made this matter public. I wanted to make sure that my decision was fair and that Church law in this matter was followed so as not to infringe on Father Williams's canonical rights," Coyne said, adding that Williams has been invited to stay at the bishop's parish