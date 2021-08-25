© Saeed Khan/AFP



Police have imposed a week-long operations ban on a church outside Sydney, Australia after its pastor held a sermon in violation of health orders and urged followers to defy the city's strict lockdown rules.The seven-day operations ban was handed to the Christ Embassy church in Blacktown, a suburb of Sydney, the New South Wales (NSW) police said on Wednesday.Christ Embassy is a megachurch with a main headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria.The illegal gathering at the church was condemned by NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian, who said it was "very disheartening" to see people blatantly defy the lockdown."Regardless of whether it is a soccer match, a church service, it doesn't matter - you cannot gather, as they did, at Blacktown," NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Gary Worboys said.Major cities Sydney and Melbourne extended lockdowns and imposed curfews last week after registering new cases of the more contagious Delta variant of the virus.Canberra health officials reported nine new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of active cases in the capital territory to 176.Overall, Australia has had 45,750 infections since the start of the pandemic and 984 deaths.