forcible entry into buildings

preventing people from moving about

quarantining people

making people take tests and undergo medical treatment

compelling people to give information

Right now the Australian people are being cruelly subjugated due to the fake pandemic.When the police are given total freedom to impose injustices on a compliant population for a pandemic that never was it reeks of totalitarianism, and is the modern-day equivalent of Franco's Spain, Mussolini's Italy, Stalin's Russia and Hitler's Germany.While the Australian government releases death statistics (allegedly from Covid) on a day-to-day basis Thus we know that from the 6 days 18-23 August there were 17 so-called Covid deaths, those dying after having tested positive for Covid-19. It could be that every one of those 17 deaths were vaccine victims.The latest figures we have show that there wereThe Covid deaths as of 23 August stood at 984. We know thatclaimed to be Covid-19 deaths.The vaccines are killing people and this is being covered up with at least a 3 month lag in the release of figures.Is it any wonder that the lorry-drivers have decided to do the job idle politicians, frightened medics and lawyers choose to ignore?Clearly they do not want to be the victims of untested, unsafe vaccines. It is not just the lorry drivers. Militia groups are beginning to form ready to back up the lorry drivers. This blog has heard of two such groups on the ground in Australia.And there are whispers of not just private militia organisations from veteran Australians but groups ready to support them from around the world. Their battle is everyone's battle. Their war is our war. Join them. Give them your support.