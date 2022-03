© Menahem Kahana/AFP



'State of Israel is Jewish'

'Collective punishment'

also bars the unification of Israeli citizens or residents and spouses from "enemy states" such as Lebanon, Syria and Iran

Israel's parliament has passed a law denying naturalisation to Palestinians from the occupied West Bank or Gaza married to Israeli citizens, forcing thousands of Palestinian families to either emigrate or live apart.The so-called citizenship lawIt replaced a similar temporary order that first passed during the height of a Palestinian uprising in 2003 and was renewed annually until it expired last July , when the Knesset failed to secure a simple majority needed to extend it.Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's Yamina party allied with right-wing factions in the opposition to pass the legislation above protests of more liberal parties inside and outside government."The combination of forces between the coalition and the opposition led to an important result for the security of the state and its fortification as a Jewish state," said interior minister Ayelet Shaked, a member of Bennett's party.Proponents say the law helps ensure Israel's security and maintains its "Jewish character".Some Knesset members said"The State of Israel is Jewish and so it will remain," said Simcha Rothman of the far-right Religious Zionist Party, a member of the opposition who brought the law forward with Shaked."Today, God willing, Israel's defensive shield will be significantly strengthened," he told the Knesset hours before the vote.Bezalel Smotrich of the Religious Zionist bloc said the law was "a correct and good outline".Others blasted the bill. Lawmaker Gaby Lasky of the dovishCritics say"It comes off as moresaid Reut Shaer, a lawyer with the Association for Civil Rights in Israel.The lawBut, she added, because it infringes on the rights of an entire population based on the assumption they are all prone to "terrorism".Several rights groups announced they will challenge the law in Israel's Supreme Court."The justices will now have to decide whether, when faced with the Law's explicit language, they will continue to allow this racist Law to be protectedthe Adalah advocacy group said in a statement.