Discovery images (19:25UT) of asteroid 2022 EB5
At 20:46UT of March 11, Bill Gray sent an alert in the MPML mailing list about the impact of Sar2593 with the Earth's atmosphere and: "to urge European observers to take a look for this object, currently on NEOCP. It should come in at 21:23 UTC at latitude +70.47, longitude W 10.40, plus or minus a few dozen km. That's about forty minutes from "right now", a bit north of Iceland". Below you can see a map of the impact location as calculated by Gray, southwest of Jan Mayen island.Credit: K. Sarneczky
Below an animation showing the impact trajectory
Below a follow-up image obtained by P. Bacci & M. Maestripieri at the San Marcello Pistoiese Observatory (104 MPC code) just about 15 minutes before its impact.
infrasound detection in Greenland had been published by P. Brown: "From this data yield is approximately 2-3 kT TNT. At 15 km/s, this is roughly 3-4 m diameter".
WT1190F but it is thought to have been a space debris, possibly the translunar injection module of Lunar Prospector. For more info about 2008 TC3, 2014 AA, 2018 LA and 2019 MO see also:
Small Asteroid 2008 TC3 to hit Earth Tonight
2008 TC3 Animation
2008 TC3 Update - Impact Flash Imaged from Satellite
2008 TC3 Trail imaged over Northern Sudan!!!
2008 TC3 Fragments Recovered!!!
Small asteroid 2014 AA hit the Earth's atmosphere
Small Asteroid 2018 LA impacted Earth on 02 June
Small Asteroid 2019 MO impacted Earth on June 22