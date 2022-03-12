© CC0 / Unsplash

The United States is unlikely to stop using Russian nuclear materials, because a decision to the contrary would entail grave economic effects for the whole country, the director of the non-profit organization ANO Atominfo-Center, editor-in-chief of the Atominfo.ru media resource, Alexander Uvarov, told TASS."Figuratively speaking, Russian uranium-generated electricity keeps alight one in 20 electric bulbs in the US. A decision to stop using Russian raw materials is extremely improbable. They are perfectly aware that such a step would bring about disastrous effects on the whole economy," the expert said.Uvarov said that Hungary had already demonstrated such a balanced attitude."Rosatom has long enjoyed worldwide acclaim as a reliable partner and an advanced and stable company, in particular, when it comes to nuclear power plant construction. I believe that no sanctions and other restrictions will be able to prevent it from honoring its international labilities," he said.