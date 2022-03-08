Society's Child
Man arrested after driving ecclesiastical supplies truck into gates of Russian embassy in Ireland
The Week
Tue, 08 Mar 2022 09:47 UTC
The driver, Desmond Wisley, has been arrested for criminal damage and is currently in custody. There were no injuries.
"The incident took place in the presence of Garda officers, who stood idle," said a Russian embassy spokesperson in response. "The embassy strongly condemns this criminal act of insanity directed against a peaceful diplomatic mission. The embassy views this incident as a clear and blatant violation of Article 22 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961."
"The incident is cause of extreme concern," the spokesperson continued, noting the embassy is in contact with Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs.
Videos show the truck "reversing into the gates and forcing them open as a number of protesters looked on," writes the Irish Times.
Wisley is then said to have exited the truck and "handed out photos of what he said were Russian atrocities in Ukraine," adds the Irish Times.
"I just done this to create a safe corridor for the Russian ambassador to leave Ireland," Wisley said. "I want the ambassador and his colleagues to leave this country, leave this free country."
As he was taken away by authorities, he added, "I've done my bit, lads. It's about time the rest of Ireland done their bit."
Monday's events are just the latest in demonstrations outside Ireland's Russian embassy — for example, protesters have repeatedly thrown red paint on the building's entrance, while the exterior has been vandalized with graffiti saying "Nazis" and "Blood on your hands," per the Irish Times.
Comment: The actions of the people are unlikely to reflect an act of conscience, it actually reveals how a startling number of gullible and easily programmed people can be triggered into acting as pawns to further the interests of the establishment, against the best interests of themselves. Because even mainstream media admits that the neo-Nazi's are in Ukraine, not Russia. It's the US, via Ukraine, that was threatening Russia with nukes.
To further emphasize the point: where were these protesters amidst the West's backing of the Saudi's war on Yemen? A years long, war of aggression that has received little mainstream media attention but that has resulted in the deaths of over 100,000 people, with millions suffering starvation, and causing what the UN called the world's worst humanitarian crisis.
It's also rather curious, even if coincidental, that the truck used for the ramming was an ecclesiastical supplies truck.
