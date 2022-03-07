Brilliant meteor fireball over central Italy
© Croatian Astronomical Union
We received 203 reports about a fireball seen over Abruzzo, Baden-Württemberg, Bayern, Campania, Corse, Emilia-Romagna, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Graubünden, Lazio, Liguria, Lombardia, Marche, Piemonte, Primorsko-goranska županija, Sežana, Sicilia, Split-Dalmatia County, Tessin, Toscana, Trentino-Alto Adige, Umbria, Valais and V on Saturday, March 5th 2022 around 18:55 UT.

For this event, we received 3 videos and 5 photos.