Five people are dead, including three children, after a shooting at a church in Sacramento County on Monday.Deputies say the alleged gunmanThe shooting. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says the girlsOn Tuesday, the Natomas Unified School District announced that they had learned the three children attended Bannon Creek and Leroy Greene Academy."We learned late Monday night that the students lost yesterday in the tragic incident, that happened at the church in the Arden area, were Natomas Unified students. There are very few words that can give comfort right now for this unspeakable tragedy," the district wrote in a message sent to families on Tuesday.Chaplains and emotional support teams will be at the schools where the students attended, the district says.Authorities have saidthe visit.The names of all people involved in Monday night's shooting have not been released at this point in the investigation.