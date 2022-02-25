© Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Photo



"One of the things we don't want to do," the official added, "is provoke a conflict with the Russians directly

President Joe Biden approved the deployment of 7,000 additional U.S. troops to Germany on Thursday,The 7,000 troops will deploy to Germany and will include an armored brigade combat team with "associated capabilities and enablers," according to a Defense Department statement.the statement said.The announcement came shortly after Biden told reporters at the White House that he planned to send additional troops."I've also spoken with Defense Secretary [Lloyd] Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. [Mark] Milley about preparations for additional moves, should they become necessary to protect our NATO allies and support the greatest military alliance in the history of the world, NATO," he said., and as Russian troops pressed the fight in Ukraine.Speaking to reporters at the Pentagon Thursday, a senior DoD official said Moscow's ultimate goal in invading Ukraine is "decapitating the government" and installing a Russian-backed government in Kyiv, a senior U.S. Defense Department official said Thursday.In a multi-pronged assault that began just before dawn, Russian forces launched over 100 ballistic missiles at military targets, including airfields and ammunition depots, across the country.Ground forces and aircraft have also breached Ukraine's borders from the east near the city of Kharkiv, the south around Odessa, and the north from Belarus,In response, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday gave the authority for U.S. Gen. Tod Wolters, NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, to call up the 40,000-strong NATO Response Force.A NATO official told POLITICO that Wolters has not yet decided to call up the force, which would trigger the activation of 8,500 additional U.S. troops to join the larger unit.In a speech in Brussels, Stoltenberg said the alliance had "decided to activate our defense plans, at the request of our top military commander, General Tod Wolters," which would "enable us to deploy capabilities and forces, including the NATO Response Force, to where they are needed."A U.S. military official in Europe directly involved in military planning said he also expects requests for more forces from the United States in the coming hours and days to beef up NATO deterrence efforts."NATO is making plans," said the official, who was not authorized to speak publicly. "If they activate those, then the U.S. posture is to contribute a whole bunch of stuff. We'll see in the next day or so how that plays out."It's all likely to happen very quickly; the official described the dispatch in the last 24 hours of, as "pretty freakin' fast."The additional forces would most likely deploy to NATO's Eastern European alliance members to assist with humanitarian missions should they be needed.On the Polish border, a stream of civilians fleeing the fighting in Ukraine has started trickling through checkpoints, with more expected in the coming days. A second DoD official told POLITICO thatand "deter" any potential Russian move into Poland.Social media has been flooded since the early morning hours with videos of burning tanks and armored vehicles from both sides, as well as casualties and captured troops. The Ukrainian government has claimed to have shot down seven Russian aircraft, along with a number of helicopters.The Pentagon's early assessment is that the Russian operation is still in its early stages, and not all Russian troops arrayed around Ukraine's borders have moved in. The official, who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity in order to discuss a fluid situation, didn't cut corners when laying out the larger picture."We haven't seen a conventional move like this, nation-state to nation-state, since World War II, certainly nothing on this size and scope and scale," they said.The military official in Europe also said that the sharing of intelligence with Ukraine continues, but it has become more challenging.the official said, using the acronym for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities. "We were supporting them with as much ISR as we could, which was a lot. As soon as the Russians did what they did,But the official said U.S. air and space commanders believe they can still gather significant intelligence on the Russian invasion.As for most other piloted aircraft, "that's a no go" due the risk of being targeted by Russian anti-aircraft missiles or combat planes, the official said. "But we can get pretty close with unmanned - a little bit more risk tolerance for that.". But we can get a pretty good look."or humanitarian assistanceThe Ukrainian port at Odessa has also come under attack, potentially holding the Ukrainian navy in place, and the Russian overland assault from Belarus could effectively seal off the western part of the country, making land routes dangerous.The official saidand non lethal