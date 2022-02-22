NewsReal: Why The West is OBSESSED With Provoking Russia, And Why Russia Bites Back
Sott.net
Mon, 21 Feb 2022 00:00 UTC
This 'moment' when Russia says ENOUGH to Western bullying and 'containment' has been a long time coming. For Ukraine, it stems from the coup d'etat in Kiev - fomented by the West - exactly 8 years ago. For Russia, as Joe and Niall argue, it stems from one of two things (and those may not be mutually exclusive): Putin's ascent to power in 2000, and the Russian people's hard-earned lessons from their bloody 20th century experiences of civil war and tyranny.
Running Time: 01:33:16
Download: MP3 — 64.1 MB
The complete NewsReal podcast from Sunday 20th February includes additional discussion of the Trudeau regime's crackdown on freedom protesters in Canada, along with some news items on 'the pandemic':
It's also available to view, share and download on Odysee.
Reader Comments
Ask Napoleon, Hitler, and the actual NAZIS, is just SIMPLY.......................
disguised as WEST DEMOCRATIC NATIONS , the thread is always the same:
the conquest of the most gigantic nation on Planet Earth, to which God (for those who believe) or NATURE itself, has given it everything and NOTHING is missing, also the GIUDEO BOLCEVICKY (financed by the same NAZIS of Today) tried it for almost a hundred years ago......
today they are united in the same projects, they are the same thing, just look around ..........., personally I consider, TODAY, not yesterday , but TODAY, be it the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and practically all of the West, it pursues the same things: they are 100% all NAZI-COMMUNISTS, but I prefer to simply call them NAZIS, like Klaus Schwab, Soros, the their main MENTORS
This 'moment' when Russia says ENOUGH to Western bullying and 'containment' has been a long time coming. For Ukraine, it stems from the coup d'etat in Kiev - fomented by the West - exactly 8 years ago. For Russia, as Joe and Niall argue, it stems from one of two things (and those may not be mutually exclusive): Putin's ascent to power in 2000, and the Russian people's hard-earned lessons from their bloody 20th century experiences of civil war and tyranny........"
Luckily you authors of this site understand how things stand. Putin in only 22 years, to lift that Russia under the total Shit, thanks to the PAID puppets from the West ... When Drunkman Boris Eltsin, was near to death, he called Putin and say:
" I'm a destroyer of my own nation, please reborn what I destroyed , I'm sinner "
22 years, from SHIT to STARS, made by the MOST POWERFUL STATE MAN OF PLANET EARTH, Vladimir Putin.
"Detach them. AB Mozgovoy, copies of the document of the regional department of the SBU have fallen into the hands. The essence of the document is the awareness of the inevitable liberation of the Dnipropetrovsk region by the military of the LDNR and the Russian armed forces .
In short, the "warriors of light and goodness" fear mainly the fire of the Russian artillery and the difficulties that may arise in the city and in the region due to active hostilities. First of all, the guard dogs of the Kiev junta fear the almost complete support of the "occupiers" by the local population.
You see, if Russia comes to the territory of the region, the SBU provides for the "forgiveness" of the entire local population of debts for housing and communal services, the forgiveness of bank loans and some other economic benefits.
Below is a translation of that part of the SBU document, which lists new benefits for the population of the region, in the event of the arrival of "Russian occupiers":
► natural persons, entrepreneurs, commercial structures that have not passed the registration procedure in the Russian banking system and have loans from Ukrainian banks are exempt from credit obligations;
► after the process of legitimizing the territory of the region as a Russian, announce a tax amnesty for private entrepreneurs up to six months, while the process for their new registration in the Russian legal framework is underway;
► in order to improve the region's economy, which suffered significant losses in the period 2014-2021, announce a reduction in the tax rate for all categories of private companies;
► to declare the territory of the Dnipropetrovsk region in the ruble zone;
► after obtaining Russian citizenship from the residents of the region, ensure all forms of social support;
► Index all pensions within six months in accordance with Russian legislation.
Come on, ladies and gentlemen! Soon the Ukrainian state (UG) will launch its latest offensive against the free republics of the LDNR.
Then there will be the fiasco and the defeat of the Kiev junta. And then, on the territory of our native Dnepropetrovsk region, created on the fragments of Novorossiya, a New Day will come and we will all begin to build a New World together!
Источник: [Link]
Petr Akopov
[Link]
Of all three major events on February 21, which have already become historic - the first public meeting of the Security Council, the speech and acknowledgment of Vladimir Putin along with the signing of the agreements with the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, the key it was, of course, the president's address. Because Putin didn't just explain the logic and reasons for his actions, he talked about what Russia is. And he addressed not only our citizens, but, as he particularly emphasized, also his compatriots in Ukraine. It was not an appeal for the recognition of DPR and LPR, even if this became the reason and the main decision taken yesterday by Putin.
No, this was an explanation of our attitude not even towards the events in Ukraine, but towards Ukraine as such. Ukraine, which is not just a neighboring country, but "an integral part of our history, culture, spiritual space", our friends and relatives:
"For a long time, the inhabitants of the historic southwestern lands of ancient Russia called themselves Russians and Orthodox. This was the case until the 17th century, when parts of these territories were reunited with the Russian state, and after."
At the same time, modern Ukraine, Putin recalled, "was completely created by Russia, more precisely by the Bolsheviks, by Communist Russia".
Including at the expense of the Russian lands themselves, which had nothing to do with the lands of the small Russian (i.e. Ukrainian) part. And this artificial entity gained independence in 1991, not because it fought for it, but because the stupid politics of the CPSU leadership, "superficial and populist chatter about democracy and a bright future" (Putin did not directly name Gorbachev) rocked the united country, first provoking the growth of nationalism and separatism, and then the collapse of the state.
Russia has also recognized this new reality, but what do we see thirty years later?
The fact that Ukraine has turned into an instrument of someone else's game against Russia, into a "colony with a puppet regime ", as Putin said, which also "can be used as a springboard for an attack on Russia": "If our ancestors had heard it, they would not have believed it. And we do not want to believe it" , these words of Putin speak of his sense of responsibility towards the Russian people as a whole: our ancestors, ourselves and our descendants. .
Unimaginable:
the Russians are used against the Russians, one part of the Russian lands is used to create a threat against another. This is an absolutely unacceptable situation for any people, and even more so for the Russians, who have spent so much time and energy gathering their lands and their people, to protect themselves from foreign invaders.
Now nurse has woken Biden and dressed him, let's just see how this lackluster buffoonish idiot reacts.