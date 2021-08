© Reuters / INTS KALNINS



it is not easy to carry out economic reforms and wage war at the same time, and I applaud it

Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid has courted controversy in Ukraine, using an interview marking the anniversary of the country's independence to slam its institutions and argue Kiev is not yet a dependable place for investment.Speaking to local news outlet European Truth on Monday,, the leader of the Baltic nation revealed that she "advises Estonians not to invest in Ukraine." In her view , foreigners should "trade with Ukraine, but do not invest there" because "you may lose your investment" and be unable to recoup losses due to corruption and legal malpractice.According to Kaljulaid,In order to turn around this situation, she said,However, in an effort to avoid offending her hosts, Kaljulaid said that she would like "to emphasize that I appreciate what Ukraine has achieved. I understand that. But you still have a lot left to do," she concluded.In addition, the head of the EU nation said that. Asked about the prospects for Kiev's long-standing application, she said that "first you must build your own economy, democracy and free society - only then can you even start asking about it. But until that's done, you can't even ask that question."before it would be accepted into the NATO military bloc."It's very popular to accuse Ukraine of corruption, and it's not that I hold these views only since I became president, but I've always felt offended by this," Zelensky told reporters. "Because you know what? No country is free of corruption."