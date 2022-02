A new poll released on Wednesday has revealed that a large majority of Americans do not want the country to play a major role in the escalating Russia-Ukraine conflict.Just 26 percent of Americans say that the US should have a major role in the overseas conflict, according to the poll conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research "Defending freedom will have costs for us as well, here at home," Biden said Tuesday. "We need to be honest about that."Americans were also found to have an increasing level of concern in regards to Russian influence around the world, with 53 percent saying they are very or extremely concerned about this compared to 45 percent in August of 2021.According to the Associated Press , Russia has gathered at least 150,000 troops on three sides of Ukraine, and "continues to establish bridges, camps, and logistics necessary for a protracted invasion."US officials continue to warn that an attack by Russian forces could happen at any time.