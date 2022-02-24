joe biden pondering
A new poll released on Wednesday has revealed that a large majority of Americans do not want the country to play a major role in the escalating Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Just 26 percent of Americans say that the US should have a major role in the overseas conflict, according to the poll conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

52 percent said the country should have a minor role in the conflict, while 20 percent said the US should have no role at all.

These findings come as President Joe Biden announced earlier this week the US would be placing sanctions on Russian banks and oligarchs. Biden has acknowledged that the potential war in Eastern Europe could affect Americans at home, in places like the gas pump, but has ruled out sending troops to Ukraine.

"Defending freedom will have costs for us as well, here at home," Biden said Tuesday. "We need to be honest about that."

The poll's findings reveal that while this conflict across the world may be at the forefront of politicians' minds in the coming months, economic issues like inflation are a bigger priority to American voters as the 2022 midterm elections loom closer.

Split by party affiliation, Democrats were more likely than Republicans to think the US should have a major role in the conflict, 32 to 22 percent.

The poll also reveals that Biden's approval rating in regards to the US' relationship with Russia are falling, dropping from 49 percent last June to 43 percent.

Americans were also found to have an increasing level of concern in regards to Russian influence around the world, with 53 percent saying they are very or extremely concerned about this compared to 45 percent in August of 2021.

According to the Associated Press, Russia has gathered at least 150,000 troops on three sides of Ukraine, and "continues to establish bridges, camps, and logistics necessary for a protracted invasion."

US officials continue to warn that an attack by Russian forces could happen at any time.