"We want to remind you that Russia has never attacked anyone throughout its history." Dmitri Peskov, Kremlin spokesman

"NATO leaders are now engaged in the most blatant and irresponsible destabilisation and hybrid war operation since they used Islamic terrorists to destroy Libya and attempted to use them to break up Syria." Nick Griffin, political analyst and former Member of the European Parliament, Unz Review

Marxist guerillas in East Syria (The YPG, The People's Protection Units, The Syrian Democratic Forces) Far-right Neo-Nazis in Ukraine (Ukrainian Security Services, Azov Special Operations Detachment) Islamic extremists in Syria, Libya, Kosovo, Chechnya and Afghanistan. (aka- Al Qaida, Al Nusra etc) Anti-leftist Death Squads in El Salvador and Nicaragua All of the above

"The fundamental targets of the NATO warmongers in this crisis are not Donbass, nor even Russia, but Germany, and China's One Belt, One Road initiative. They are trying to keep Germany down, and China out; failure to do both means that the US will become an isolated rust-belt island thousands of miles away from the core economic block of the world.



The same development also spells the forthcoming end of the dollar as the world's financial reserve currency, while America's time as a sole military superpower has already clearly ended. This is a classic example of the Thucydides' Trap, the moment when an emerging power threatens to displace an existing great power as the hegemon of the age, a transition which all too often is accompanied by a war of desperation.....



the Washington policy-makers... know that Nord Stream 2 is about far more than a mutually beneficial energy trading relationship between Germany and Russia. In the shorter term, it also spells further financial disaster for the already failed client state of Ukraine. Longer term, Nord Stream heralds a steadily closer relationship between Germany and Russia, which would in turn be a huge step towards the creation of a giant Eurasian free-trade block." ("Ukraine Implementing Minsk Accords & Ending Conflict 'Very Last' Thing US, UK Want, Ex-MEP Says", Nick Griffin, The Unz Review)

which country is instigating the provocations, and which country is not. Which country is fueling the crisis and which country is trying to put out the flames.

Russia The United States

Russia The United States

Russia The United States

Russia The United States

Russia The United States

Russia The United States

Russia The United States

Russia The United States

Russia The United States

Russia The United States

Russia The United States

Russia The United States

The Russian media The western media

The Russian media The western media

The Russian media The western media

The Russian media The western media

Vladimir Putin Joe Biden

Swansong for the New American Century?

30-years of relentless aggression, unilateralism and coercion has pushed the country towards a catastrophe entirely of its own making.