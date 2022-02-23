© Rick Bowman/AP



"The pandemic has uncovered the disparities in access to care, healthcare quality and delivery. It has also laid bare the lack of support for public health and social agencies that many people rely on for basic needs. These disparities and inadequacies lead to poor care and worse outcomes."

Pregnancy-related deaths for U.S. mothers climbed higher in the pandemic's first year, continuing a decades-long trend that disproportionately affects Black people, according to a government report released Wednesday.The report from thedoes not include reasons for the trend and researchers said they have not fully examined howThe coronavirus could have had an indirect effect. Many people put off medical care early in the pandemic for fear of catching the virus, and virus surges strained the health care system, which could have an impact on pregnancy-related deaths, saidHe called the high rates "terrible news" and noted thatPregnancy-related deaths per 100,000 births climbed from 44 in 2019 to 55 in 2020 among Black people and from 13 to 18 among Hispanics. The 2020 rate among whites, 19 per 100,000 births, was essentially unchanged.Reasons for those disparities are not included in the data. But"This is incredibly sad news and especially scary for Black women," said Dr. Laura Riley, OB-GYN chief at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York.Dr. Janelle Bolden, an assistant OB-GYN professor at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine, said the report is not surprising:A decade ago, it was 16 deaths per 100,000 births.