"Nobody that I'm aware of feels that opposing Clyburn's nomination would be the wise thing to do," he said. "If you know that a person has been vetted by Jim Clyburn, you know that person won't go to the court and end up being a Clarence Thomas," referring to the Black justice whose rulings often resemble the thinking of White conservatives.Casual attributions of "white" and "black" ways of thinking to people and accusations that brilliant black conservatives have their wires crossed — we're just inches away from pulling out the "Uncle Tom" slur here — have made their way out of junk columns on fringe websites and into straight news reporting at the Post.
Isaac Schorr is a media and enterprise reporter for National Review. @isaac_schorr
Comment: The power of ideological possession allows one to accuse black people of being white-supremacists without even a hint of irony. Clearly the black perspective only counts when it aligns with leftist thinking.
