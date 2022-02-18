This Stunning bolide was spotted over Spain on February 18, at 2:02 local time (equivalent to 1:02 universal time).The event was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from an asteroid that hit the atmosphere at about 74,000 km/h. The fireball overflew Spain. It began at an altitude of about 88 km over the south of the province of Cáceres, moved northeast, and ended at a height of around 24 km over the same province.The preliminary analysis of this event shows that the rock was not fully destroyed: a part of the meteoroid survived and reached the ground as a meteorite.This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at Calar Alto, Sierra Nevada, Sevilla, La Sagra (Granada), Huelva, El Aljarafe, and La Hita (Toledo). The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).