Don't Panic! Lighten Up!
Celebrities assure nation they were wearing hi-tech invisible masks only rich people know about
Babylon Bee
Mon, 14 Feb 2022 18:21 UTC
"No, we were totally wearing masks! They're just... um, invisible. They use... um, top-secret invisibility technology only rich people know about," explained Lebron James to a tearful child who has never known a life without masks.
Lebron James, crypto-miner Matt Damon, and director Ben Affleck were just a few of the celebrities who had access to the invisible masks. Damon, who previously starred in Elysium, a film about a ruling class who doesn't share their life-saving medical equipment, was reportedly oblivious to the irony.
"Now don't forget to mask up and get vaccinated! We're all in this together," chimed in a laughing J.Lo, also wearing a hi-tech invisible mask.
When asked if the invisible masks will be made available to common people, Jennifer Lopez became offended. "I put on my diamond-studded pants the same as everyone else, one leg at a time!"
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was also in attendance and appeared to be unmasked but confirmed he didn't need a hi-tech one as he can hold his breath for over four hours.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Celebrities assure nation they were wearing hi-tech invisible masks only rich people know about
- Joe Rogan agrees to only spread CDC-approved misinformation
- RCMP sabotage protester's heavy equipment at Coutts border crossing
- Flashback: Winnipeg Freedom Convoy hit and run suspect identified as Antifa member
- Flashback: A dozen US cities set annual murder records with three weeks left in 2021
- Ya think? Penn State research finds Antifa presence at protests 'greatly increased the risk of violence'
- Police move in to clear trucker protesters from key US-Canada crossing
- Joe Rogan: The weird new definition of 'right-winger'
- Dozens rescued after flash floods in Muscat, Oman
- Floods affect thousands in Minas Gerais and Rio De Janeiro, Brazil
- Rare pygmy sperm whale dies after stranding on Taiwan's west coast
- Giant whale shark washes ashore on Thumba beach in Kerala, India
- Ukraine's neo-Nazi led group Azov Battalion giving weapons training to civilians
- 100,000 killed by lightning in the 52 years between 1967 and 2019 in India as number of strikes rise sharply
- Meteor fireball over Colorado and New Mexico on February 13
- Meteor fireball over Nebraska and other states on February 13
- Federal Reserve to conduct 'hypothetical recession' drill
- Death toll from Tropical Cyclone Batsirai rises to 121 in Madagascar
- Ireland has dumped half-a-million expired vaccines since Christmas, Health Minister kindly offers to 'donate' some to the developing world
- Flashback: ACE2 Isn't Solely Responsible for Covid-19, Which Explains A Lot
- Ukraine's neo-Nazi led group Azov Battalion giving weapons training to civilians
- Federal Reserve to conduct 'hypothetical recession' drill
- Bill Maher torches Justin Trudeau for attacks on truckers: 'Now you do sound like Hitler'
- SOTT Focus: NewsReal: As Freedom Convoy Goes Global, Empire Contrives War With Russia
- Mueller declined to charge Donald Trump Jr. and Roger Stone with computer crimes
- Cry "havoc!" and let slip the dogs of war
- Wall Street and the City of London are playing largest Jenga game in history (and it's going to crash)
- Ratcliffe says 1,000 intel documents given to Durham support more charges
- Free speech becomes roadkill in the crackdown on Canadian truckers
- 'We don't give a s**t about sanctions' - Russia's ambassador in Sweden has called NATO's expansion "the biggest threat" to Moscow
- Clinton allies spied on the Executive Office of the President: Another angle to Durham's case
- Best of the Web: Durham confirms Clinton campaign paid to 'infiltrate' Trump Tower, White House servers to link Trump to Russia
- China rebukes 'tool of US hegemony'
- How to survive regime change
- High pressure tactics in FBI coverup surrounding Whitmer case
- US sub violating Russia's waters occurred amidst unveiling of latest US Indo-Pacific strategy
- Tulsi Gabbard: "Warmonger" Biden wants Russia to invade Ukraine to start new cold war, benefit military-industrial complex
- Russia pulls diplomats from Ukraine, fears "provocations" against its foreign missions
- LEADERSHIP: Trudeau went skiing, Ford went snowmobiling during Canadian trucker 'insurrection'
- Slow Boil
- RCMP sabotage protester's heavy equipment at Coutts border crossing
- Flashback: Winnipeg Freedom Convoy hit and run suspect identified as Antifa member
- Flashback: A dozen US cities set annual murder records with three weeks left in 2021
- Ya think? Penn State research finds Antifa presence at protests 'greatly increased the risk of violence'
- Police move in to clear trucker protesters from key US-Canada crossing
- Joe Rogan: The weird new definition of 'right-winger'
- Ireland has dumped half-a-million expired vaccines since Christmas, Health Minister kindly offers to 'donate' some to the developing world
- I spoke to close to 100 protesters and didn't find a single insurrectionist, white supremacist, racist or misogynist
- Surgeon General: As pandemic improves, 'we should be pulling back on restrictions'
- Where did all of the THOUSANDS of trucks end up in Ottawa? Diverted by police AWAY from downtown
- Airlines suspend flights to Ukraine despite Kyiv promising $592m to keep airspace open
- It's a myth that politicians don't tell police what to do
- How the Left betrayed the Freedom Truckers
- Progressive prosecutors: How pupils of US leftwing activists come to power as attorneys
- UK civil servants continue to teach banned 'diversity' training
- Annual father-daughter school dance cancelled over lack of gender inclusion
- 3 women sue Harvard, allege school ignored sexual harassment
- Aspen Skiing Company instructs its employees to discriminate in favor of blacks
- Oscars will not mandate Covid vaccine for attendees over fears some nominees would be barred - employees must be jabbed
- Seattle's soda tax has been great for... beer sales
- This ancient Roman ceramic pot was probably a portable toilet, study finds
- Preventing third WW: Corporate driving forces behind the crisis in Ukraine are the same ones for World Wars I, II
- Solar tsunami hit Earth 9,200 years ago
- Black Death mortality not as widespread as long thought
- 'They used axes to spare the ammo': How modern Ukraine's Nazi heroes massacred civilians during WWII
- Evidence of Europe's first homo sapiens found in French cave
- Northern Ireland police were involved in 'collusive behaviours' in 11 loyalist murders during the Troubles, Ombudsman finds
- Mass graves mystery shows the danger of the politics of hysteria
- Human spines mounted on sticks found in 15th century graves in Peru, and archeologists think they know why
- Tattoos were for criminals and outcasts in ancient Greece
- Best of the Web: Anti-Putin Russian outlet fact-checks Putin's claim that Lenin conspired with the US to break up Russia into smaller countries... and finds it to be true!
- Tangled tale of NATO expansion at the heart of Ukraine crisis
- A comet impact 13,000 years ago may have reset ancient civilizations
- Genetic marker discovered for descendants of Robert the Bruce clan
- Oldest Buddhist temple discovered in Pakistan
- Comet's fiery destruction led to downfall ancient Hopewell
- Ancient Maya's sacred groves of cacao trees discovered
- 18,000 inscribed sherds documents life in ancient Egyptian city of Athribis
- New Anne Frank book sparks scandal in Netherlands: Claims family was betrayed by Jewish collaborator
- Researchers discover locations of ancient Maya sacred groves of cacao trees
- Flashback: ACE2 Isn't Solely Responsible for Covid-19, Which Explains A Lot
- 1.5 million-year-old fossil found in Israel rewrites 'Out of Africa' theory
- Apple forced to make changes to its AirTag product following privacy and stalking complaints
- First observation of a quadruple asteroid: Third moon detected around 130 Elektra
- NASA probe glimpses surface of Venus
- Vatican Observatory announces discovery of 'trans-Neptunian object'
- We finally understand how black holes can release powerful flares
- Nuclear-fusion reactor smashes energy record
- Minor geomagnetic storm brings 40 recently launched Starlink satellites crashing down to earth
- Silver and chemicals found in wine and chocolate used to create antimicrobial textile coating
- Electromagnetic 'tug-of-war' lights up Jupiter's upper atmosphere
- Chimpanzees observed treating wounds of others using crushed insects
- Hidden magnitude-8.2 earthquake source of mysterious 2021 global tsunami
- World 1st: Hope for paralyzed as Israeli lab spinal cords restore mice mobility
- 'Supermountains' stretching across entire supercontinents controlled the evolution of life on Earth
- A 'treasure map' to find meteorites in Antarctica
- How realistic is the prospect of a 'quantum apocalypse'?
- Astronomers discover the first-ever 'wandering' black hole in our galaxy
- Non-invasive method to deliver drugs to the brain
- The discontinuous fossil record refutes Darwinian gradualism
- Dozens rescued after flash floods in Muscat, Oman
- Floods affect thousands in Minas Gerais and Rio De Janeiro, Brazil
- Rare pygmy sperm whale dies after stranding on Taiwan's west coast
- Giant whale shark washes ashore on Thumba beach in Kerala, India
- 100,000 killed by lightning in the 52 years between 1967 and 2019 in India as number of strikes rise sharply
- Death toll from Tropical Cyclone Batsirai rises to 121 in Madagascar
- Lightning strikes kill 5 people and a herd of cattle in Namibia
- Five-year-old killed in elephant attack in Kerala, India
- 462 human deaths due to elephant attacks in 2020-21 across India
- Rare sighting of Oriental turtle-dove wows birders in Palo Alto, California
- Sinkhole forms in Landreth Park, Joplin, Missouri
- 40-meter high wave hits Icelandic coast
- Humpback whale washes up on Channel beach in France
- Around 200 dead or dying starlings fall from the sky and rain down on cars in Pembrokeshire, Wales
- Hundreds of migratory birds die mysteriously in mid-flight in Cuauhtémoc, Mexico
- 9 earthquakes under Lake Erie already in 2022
- Sicily's Mount Etna volcano erupts again
- Two young skiers killed by avalanche in French Alps
- Wrong place, wrong time: American robin turns up in Eastbourne, UK
- Waterspout hits Havana, Cuba
- Meteor fireball over Colorado and New Mexico on February 13
- Meteor fireball over Nebraska and other states on February 13
- Meteor fireball over Georgia, Florida and South Carolina on February 11
- Meteor fireball over Kentucky and other states on February 11
- Fireball caught on camera in Alta, Norway on February 10
- Meteor fireball over Texas and other states on February 8
- Meteor fireball over Ohio and other states on February 6
- Meteor fireball over Montana and Idaho on February 4
- Meteor fireball over Washington and other states on February 4
- Meteor fireball over England on February 5
- Meteor fireball over Idaho on February 5
- Meteor fireball over Pennsylvania and other states on February 2
- Meteor fireball over Turkey on January 31
- Meteor fireball over Pakistan and India on January 29
- Meteor fireball over Georgia and other states on January 27
- Stunning meteor fireball over Morocco (Jan. 30)
- Meteor fireball over north of Spain (Jan. 30)
- Meteor fireball over Espírito Santo and Minas Gerais, Brazil on January 28
- Meteor fireball over Texas and Mexico on January 29
- Meteor fireball over UK, Ireland and the Netherlands on January 29
- Public Health Child Abuse: Masks, fear and harmful vaccines
- Flashback: Some COVID-19 vaccines could increase risk of HIV, researchers warn
- Pfizer accused of pandemic profiteering as profits double
- Did a Johns Hopkins study 'prove' lockdowns don't work? What we know so far
- Lassa fever confirmed in two people in England, not seen in country for 10 years
- Life insurance payouts skyrocket 258% as post-vaccine deaths rapidly accelerate
- Researchers identify osteoarthritis 'pain pathway'
- Flashback Best of the Web: South Sudan confirms outbreak of vaccine-derived polio
- New study shows none of the participants inoculated with COVID-19 became seriously ill, half didn't even become infected
- Pfizer & FDA lose battle in court and ordered to release all vaccine safety data
- Best of the Web: Robert Malone: Regarding the defense medical epidemiological database data dump
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Vaccine Induced AIDS and the Return of HIV
- Indefinite rollout of mRNA vaccines in the coming years: 20 pathogens including HIV, influenza & many more!
- CDC admits natural immunity more protective than vax, yet hypes ICU, other perils for unvaxxed kids
- Best of the Web: Cancers coming back with a vengeance is very common after the COVID vax
- COVID spike protein and myocarditis study: The Covid 'vaccine' is a spike protein initiator
- Highly virulent HIV variant found circulating in Europe
- Covid is now no more deadly than the flu, Case Fatality Rate shows
- Israeli study offers strongest proof yet of vitamin D's power to fight COVID
- Moderna begins trials of HIV vaccine which relies on same dubious mRNA technology as some Covid jabs
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: R.G. Collingwood - The Forgotten Philosopher
- Your best ally against injustice? Terry Pratchett
- Best of the Web: The 'Science' of Manipulation: researchers craft messages of guilt, shame to foster vaccine compliance
- All hell breaks loose when our senses go haywire
- In Praise of Disobedience
- Needle Points: Why so many are hesitant to get the Covid vaccines, and what we can do about it
- How to master the art of conversation, according to psychology
- Dogs understand many more words than we think
- Breathing: the master clock of the sleeping brain
- When art transports us, where do we actually go?
- Should philosophers censor Kevin MacDonald?
- Best of the Web: Breaking the Spell: MindSpace, Trance Warfare, and Neuro Linguistic Programming
- Dogs recognize when humans speak different languages
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Managerial Revolution and the Circulation of the Elites
- Power vs Force: The inevitable collapse of the New World Order
- Don't let cancel culture grinches strip your joy from Christmas
- The machine model of biology, denial of the mystery, biological reductionism and the scientist who tried to warn us: Interview with Richard Strohman
- 'Porn is a disgrace': Superstar singer Billie Eilish says watching it has 'destroyed' her brain
- Young people turn to collectivism because of these psychological disparities
- Best of the Web: The Psychorium: A needed new analytical tool in the study of pathocracy
- Investigator believes 2022 'going to be seismic year for UFOs'
- Utah's most infamous UFO sightings
- Reports of unexplained sightings in skies above Northern Ireland increase again in 2021
- Ancient UFO History and the Oppenheimer-Einstein Report
- Pentagon launching new UFO investigation unit, replacing Navy group
- UFOs buzzing US warships may be aliens says America's top spy chief
- SOTT Focus: The Public Have Been Led To Believe UFOs Don't Exist. But They Do
- Best of the Web: UFOs crippled ten of my nuclear missiles at top-secret US air base, claims ex-NASA moon landing engineer
- UFO watchers stumped by jaw-dropping clear footage of mystery black shape in the sky
- 8 firsthand accounts of recent UFO sightings in Horry County, South Carolina
- Sheriff investigates reported ghost-like sighting in California mountain range
- UFO theories abound as video of mysterious object spotted in Louisiana sky goes viral
- Colombian mayor shares video of 'ghost attack' in his office
- Unidentified aerial phenomenon sighting in South Carolina stirs MUFON interest
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Best of the Web: Watershed Pentagon UFO report says 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' incidents since 2004 'unexplained', does not rule out ET origin
- From the plandemic to the alien threat?
- Celebrities assure nation they were wearing hi-tech invisible masks only rich people know about
- Joe Rogan agrees to only spread CDC-approved misinformation
- City of Jericho moves to make it illegal to blow horns
- Clarence Thomas surprised to hear how important black representation on SCOTUS is to man who viciously tried to destroy him
- Man being devoured by hungry sharks tries apologizing to them
- Trudeau Orders All Geese Rounded Up And Shot For Honking In Solidarity With Truckers
- Amber alert issued for missing Canadian
- Biden promises to replace retiring quarterback Tom Brady with a woman of color
- Joe Biden beats out Brussels sprouts for America's least favorite vegetable
- We vaccinated 4 billion people... and you'll never BELIEVE what happened next
- Trudeau claims truckers only hate him because he's black
- Polite Canadian truck drivers ask evil, tyrannical government to 'please restore our freedoms if you don't mind, eh'
- Oppa Dead Hand Style? PSY song plays over mysterious radio station believed to be Russian fail-safe
- Flashback: White liberals watch in amazement as black man acquires ID
- Pfizer CEO: SCOTUS ruling a 'clear violation of our Constitutional right to produce experimental drugs and use the full power of government to force the entire population to inject them into their bodies'
- Fugitive ostriches invade Chinese city center
- Businesses now requiring positive COVID test as proof of vaccination
- Nation observes 0 seconds of silence to read the names of those killed by Trump supporters on January 6th
- Grieving AOC lays memorial wreath at her grave on January 6th
- White man callously attacks Native American Woman
Alexander, 17, can't breathe at a protest against Jacinda Ardern's tyrannical government in Wellington, New Zealand, 12 February 2022
Quote of the Day
As nightfall does not come at once, neither does oppression...There is a twilight when everything remains seemingly unchanged. And it is in such a twilight that we must be most aware of change in the air -- however slight -- lest we become unwitting victims of the darkness.
- William O. Douglas, US Supreme Court Justice from 1939 - 1975
Recent Comments
A message to the Trucker Convoy by Dr. Jordan Peterson. [Link]
They will try everything they can to cause a reaction from the protesters. Let's hope everything they try fails. Keep praying.
The Queens Horsemen have a very very very long history of dirty deeds !! You want to foment civil war, this is how it's done.
WOW oh WOW.....but not surprising....
comeuppance on the way.........death for a few.