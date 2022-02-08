The Man Who Tasted Words: Inside the Strange and Startling Worlds of Our Senses



Guy Leschziner



Simon & Schuster, pp. 336, £16.99

Jesus is a Malteser. You might say I'm a liar or accuse me of the most egregious heresy, but the fact remains that Jesus is a Malteser. This is because I have a neurological quirk known ascommonly described as a fusing of the senses. Its most common manifestation prompts people to see colour when they hear music. But, Sam is tinned tuna and Donald is a rubber duck bobbing around in vinegar.This could seem nightmarish: life as a constant assault of rubber ducks and whiffy fish — a gustatory whack-a-mole — but. I consider it nothing other than a party trick, although it. When starting a new job it has helped me remember colleagues' names: the nice lady on reception is a salty white pebble and the security chap is a packet of Cheese & Onion Ringos., wildly altering their perception of the world and prompting them to question what is real. Given the title, I was expecting a jaunty pop-science read about people like me whose sensory worlds are scattered with rubber ducks, crunchy sand and chocolate gnomes. Instead, I encountered blindness, amputations, strokes, seizures and suicide. Fascinating, yes, but often distressing.Leschziner's first case study is Paul, a man who cannot feel pain. What might seem like a superpower is quickly revealed to be a curse: Paul and his similarly afflicted sister spent their childhoods leaping from garage roofs, breaking legs, knocking out teeth and pressing their palms to the glass fireguard: 'We used to love to hear the sizzling of our skin.'An equally alarming case study is. Mercifully, the bloody zombies were not constant, and she often saw Bart Simpson and Mickey Mouse too.magine it like a wilful child: tell it there is to be no more CBeebies and it will turn to Netflix instead. Let your rules be damned: it will watch something.Meanwhile,, as well as hits of the interwar period such as 'All the Nice Girls Love a Sailor'. His life now has a soundtrack. Leschziner says this is because. But it lacks the ability to work constantly at full tilt, recreating everything, recalling everything and anticipating everything; so instead 'we predict the most plausible explanation for what we perceive to be happening, based on an internal model of the world as we understand it'. The system is knocked askew if, for example, a person experiences hearing loss;This can also occur due to psychiatric illness, and Leschziner describes the harrowing experience of visiting a chronic schizophrenia patient who kept screaming 'Don't do that!' as she could 'hear' him urging her to stab or hang herself. Here is a terrifying result of the brain getting its guess wrong.You know the apple is sweet because you can taste it, but your senses might be lying to you. Leschziner likens this to the fraudulent little man behind the curtain in The Wizard of Oz. All we can do, then, is cling to what can be objectively measured, tested and proven. Everything else is slippery and changeable. There is a lesson here for those alarmingly passionate Twitter activists who value feelings over evidence: