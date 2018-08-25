The Truth Perspective: The Strange Order of Things: The Common Roots of Consciousness and Culture
Sat, 25 Aug 2018 16:00 UTC
Today on the Truth Perspective we discuss Damasio's main arguments, where his genius shines through, and where his thinking is hampered by a philosophy that ultimately cannot account for the phenomena he seeks to explain. With reference to other thinkers and philosophies, we provide an alternative explanation that takes these mysteries seriously - the so-called emergence of consciousness and value, the nature of the individual, and the source of transcendence - and what it means for how we should think about life, our place in the world, and our ultimate responsibilities.
Running Time: 01:34:37
