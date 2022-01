Even as we slumber, our industrious brains continue working to keep us alive. They ensure our heartbeats and breathing remain on track, wash off the waste they've accumulated throughout the day, and sort and file our memories . Now it seems they achieve all this and more while also monitoring our surroundings for stranger danger, a new study suggests.University of Salzburg cognitive neuroscientist Manuel Schabus told New Scientist Schabus and colleaguess.the study's first author and cognitive neuroscientist Mohamed Ameen explained on Twitter Participants exposed to the softly played, unfamiliar voices displayed a greater response than those who did not. TheseWhileK-complexes are thought to prevent you from waking in response to harmless disturbances.Schabus told Inside Science . "It's quite a smart mechanism that allows you to filter what's relevant or not, and when it is relevant,Together, these findings suggest "the sleeping brain extracts relevant sensory information for further processing," Ameed said This"Our results pose unfamiliar voices as more relevant - or in evolutionary terms potentially more threatening - and consequently more arousing to the sleeper than familiar voices," the team wrote in their paper However, the, rather than specifically perceived as a possible threat.Yet, while. This suggests the brains not only processed but learned from new information during sleep, possibly deciding the unfamiliar but repeated noise was not a threat, dulling future responses to it.These findings may help explain why we can find it hard to sleep in new environments at first - our brains require time to sort out all the unfamiliar sounds and determine we are indeed safe to remain relaxingly unaware.This research was published in The Journal of Neuroscience