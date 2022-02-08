© STR AFP/File



A Chinese city of 3.5 million near the border with Vietnam was on lockdown Monday after more than 70 coronavirus cases were discovered there over the past three days."Citywide traffic controls will be implemented," vice-mayor Gu Junyan told a briefing."In principle, vehicles and people cannot enter or leave the city... with personnel control strictly enforced and no unnecessary movement of people."Mass testing is already under way for residents, authorities said.Residents complained of grocery shortages and overly harsh enforcement of lockdown measures by local officials, which saw patients blocked from receiving critical medical treatment, leading to deaths in some cases.China reported 79 new cases nationwide Monday, of which 37 were in Guangxi.Meanwhile, Hong Kong's zero-Covid policy is on the ropes after a record number of new infections was announced over the weekend, sending officials scrambling to ramp up testing capacity and warning that a tightening of virus-control measures could be needed.China's borders with the rest of the world, including Hong Kong, are largely sealed.