have only been permitted to send one member outside every two days to purchase necessities

Dozens of officials have been punished over a virus outbreak in the locked-down city of Xi'an, China's disciplinary body said Friday -- the latest state reprimands under Beijing's strict zero-Covid approach.China, where the coronavirus was first detected in late 2019, is on high alert for new infections as it prepares to hold the Winter Olympics in February in the capital Beijing.The world's most populous nation has reduced cases to a minimum thanks to a zero-Covid strategy of tight border restrictions, lengthy quarantines and targeted lockdowns.ButThe Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said Friday that 26 Communist Party officialsXi'an reported another 49 cases on Friday, bringing the total outbreak to more than 250 in recent weeks.Chinese officials who are deemed to have failed at controlling the virus in their region are regularly sacked or reprimanded.The statement said inspections had revealed there had been a lax approach to testing and an uncoordinated response that hindered contact tracing in Xi'an.Authorities would clamp down on "bureaucratic issues in disease control work such as shirking responsibility, not taking action, passing the buck and dealing with things in a negative way", a Party discipline official said., according to state media -- fuelling fears about how quickly the virus can spread geographically across the vast country.Under lockdown rules, since Thursday all households in Xi'an, while major venues including the museum housing the Terracotta Army -- the mausoleum of China's first emperor -- have been shut until further notice.