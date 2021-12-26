China, where the coronavirus was first detected in late 2019, is on high alert for new infections as it prepares to hold the Winter Olympics in February in the capital Beijing.
Comment: Covid was actually detected in multiple countries by late 2019. And it probably originated in the US: RNA Vaccines, Obedience and Eugenics
The world's most populous nation has reduced cases to a minimum thanks to a zero-Covid strategy of tight border restrictions, lengthy quarantines and targeted lockdowns.
Comment: It also, unlike much of the rest of the planet, has not been counting asymptomatic cases, as cases at all.
But cases have been bubbling up in recent weeks -- with Xi'an, home to the world-famous Terracotta Warriors, telling all 13 million residents to stay home from Thursday, shuttering businesses and launching several rounds of mass testing.
The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said Friday that 26 Communist Party officials had been punished for "insufficient rigour in preventing and controlling the outbreak".
Comment: It's hardly the fault of officials, because it's basically impossible to prevent the eventual spread of Covid, more so as the virus mutates to become even more infectious, those countries that destoryed their economies and the health of their people by locking them down for record breaking lengths of time proved that without a doubt.
Xi'an reported another 49 cases on Friday, bringing the total outbreak to more than 250 in recent weeks.
Chinese officials who are deemed to have failed at controlling the virus in their region are regularly sacked or reprimanded.
The statement said inspections had revealed there had been a lax approach to testing and an uncoordinated response that hindered contact tracing in Xi'an.
Authorities would clamp down on "bureaucratic issues in disease control work such as shirking responsibility, not taking action, passing the buck and dealing with things in a negative way", a Party discipline official said.
A party secretary in Inner Mongolia was sacked after his area was hit by a cluster of cases in October, while the head of Zhengzhou city's health commission was sacked in August after cases this summer.
Cases from Xi'an have so far spread to five other cities including Beijing, according to state media -- fuelling fears about how quickly the virus can spread geographically across the vast country.
Under lockdown rules, since Thursday all households in Xi'an have only been permitted to send one member outside every two days to purchase necessities.
Residents who want to leave the city must first apply for approval, while major venues including the museum housing the Terracotta Army -- the mausoleum of China's first emperor -- have been shut until further notice.
Comment: It's rather odd that, just as China's Centre for Disease Control and Prevention admitted that its unattainable, zero-Covid approach has actually made the situation worse, the country continues to enforce it all the same: China risks 'colossal Covid-19 outbreak' by opening up, inadequate study finds
