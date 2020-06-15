Society's Child
Global stocks slump amid fears of renewed lockdown measures due to claims of coronavirus 'outbreaks' in US and China
Barrons
Mon, 15 Jun 2020 12:24 UTC
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 128 points, or 0.5%, while the Nasdaq Composite ticked up 0.3% and the Russell 2000 rose 0.3%. Each index was well off of its lowest levels of the morning, when the Dow had lost more than 700 points.
The S&P 500 was down 9 points, or 0.3%, at 3,032. The 3,000-point mark had provided support for the index during last week's selloff. That level could now become resistance as the market eventually seeks to recover its recent losses.
Last week, the Dow fell 5.6%, the S&P dropped 4.9% and the Nasdaq lost 2.3%. The declines followed three straight weeks of gains for major U.S. indexes, led by shares of airlines, energy companies, banks, and other economically sensitive firms.
On Monday, worries over growing cases in Arizona, California, Florida, and Texas, as well as a new outbreak in China, punished stocks. If the outbreaks grow and prompt governments to reimpose economically disruptive lockdown orders, the rebound from March's and April's depressed levels of activity could be delayed.
But if the case growth levels off or sufficient testing capacity allows for highly localized lockdowns that don't impact the broader economic recovery, the current pullback could end up being a buying opportunity.
Investors are also watching for news from Washington this week. Negotiations in Congress continue over the next round of fiscal stimulus and extensions to boosted unemployment benefits and the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell begins two days of semi-annual testimony before Congress on Tuesday. He has emphasized the need for continued fiscal policy support for the economic recovery in recent public remarks.
The November presidential election is also starting to make waves. Polling and betting odds have moved in favor of former Vice President Joe Biden in recent weeks — an outcome perceived as less favorable to the market than the re-election of President Donald Trump.
There were big losses for nearly every major stock market on Monday.
The Stoxx Europe 600 index lost 0.3%, with Germany's DAX off 0.3%, France's CAC 40 down 0.5%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 0.7% lower. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 3.5%, China's Shanghai Composite lost 1%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 2.2%, and South Korea's KOSPI Composite dropped 4.8%.
Haven assets were mixed after surging last week as investors piled out of stocks. The price of gold slipped 0.7%, to $1,725.70 an ounce. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell 2 basis points, or hundredths of a percentage point, to 0.681%, as the price of the securities rose. The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) — which measures the greenback against a basket of other currencies — ticked down 0.3%.
China reported data that came in below expectations, with industrial production rising 4.4% year-over-year in May and retail sales falling 2.8%.
"With Asian investors digesting worsening virus news flows over the weekend, most local markets are back peddling while the below consensus data out of China today did little to stabilize investor confidence that remains shaky at a best," said Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at AxiCorp.
A spike in coronavirus cases related to a wholesale market in Beijing over the weekend prompted authorities to shutter it and lock down apartment complexes nearby.
Covid-19 infections in the U.S. topped 2 million last week. The latest data seem to show that new cases of the virus, while not spiking, aren't going away — especially as more states relax physical distancing requirements and lift other measures imposed in March. The number of infections reported over the past three weeks by the Johns Hopkins coronavirus resource center have been 148,000 most recently, preceded by 147,600 and 148,600 infections, respectively.
Those numbers appeared to be enough for stocks which have rallied on early news of declines in infections to give back some recent gains. Macy's (ticker: M) shares, for instance, dropped 3%. The stock is up about 37% over the past month.
American Airlines (AAL) shares fell 3%. That stock is up about 85% over the past month. And stock in cruise operator Carnival (CCL) was down 4.7%. Carnival shares have gained 56% over the past month.
Oil prices fell for a third straight day as traders positioned for lower expected demand if a significant second coronavirus wave is realized. The price of West Texas Intermediate crude was down less than 0.1%, to $36.24 a barrel, while Brent ticked up 0.6% to $38.97.
Some energy-linked shares were lower as well. Shares of Exxon Mobil (XOM) lost 0.7%, and Halliburton (HAL) slipped 0.4%.
Moderna (MRNA) shares, on the other hand, were up 5%. Israel is in talks to buy some RNA vaccines that the company is now testing. Moderna shares are down about 7% over the past month, but they have gained more than 300% over the past year.
Finally, Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ) shares fell 20% after rising 37% Friday. The bankrupt company is planning to sell $1 billion stock to the public that will very likely be worthless in a few months. Selling stock in a bankrupt company — before all the typical restructuring has happened — isn't typical.
Comment: Note that the markets do not seem to be fearful of the effect of the virus or any 'outbreaks' , per se - which would make sense because it's harmless for the great majority - instead it's the threat of renewed, tyrannical lockdown measures that have decimated economies that are of most concern: