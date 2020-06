© Associated Press



Stocks slumped across the globe on Monday as concerns grew over rising Covid-19 infections that come just as many countries open up after pandemic lockdowns. Investors worried that if new outbreaks lead to broad stay-at-home orders and extend restrictions on businesses and travel, the economic recovery could be slowed or delayed.The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 128 points, or 0.5%, while the Nasdaq Composite ticked up 0.3% and the Russell 2000 rose 0.3%. Each index was well off of its lowest levels of the morning, when the Dow had lost more than 700 points.The S&P 500 was down 9 points, or 0.3%, at 3,032. The 3,000-point mark had provided support for the index during last week's selloff. That level could now become resistance as the market eventually seeks to recover its recent losses.Last week, the Dow fell 5.6%, the S&P dropped 4.9% and the Nasdaq lost 2.3%. The declines followed three straight weeks of gains for major U.S. indexes, led by shares of airlines, energy companies, banks, and other economically sensitive firms.On Monday, worries over growing cases in Arizona, California, Florida, and Texas, as well as a new outbreak in China, punished stocks. If the outbreaks grow and, the rebound from March's and April's depressed levels of activity could be delayed.Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell begins two days of semi-annual testimony before Congress on Tuesday. He has emphasized the need for continued fiscal policy support for the economic recovery in recent public remarks.The November presidential election is also starting to make waves. Polling and betting odds have moved in favor of former Vice President Joe Biden in recent weeks —The Stoxx Europe 600 index lost 0.3%, with Germany's DAX off 0.3%, France's CAC 40 down 0.5%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 0.7% lower. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 3.5%, China's Shanghai Composite lost 1%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 2.2%, and South Korea's KOSPI Composite dropped 4.8%.Haven assets were mixed after surging last week as investors piled out of stocks. The price of gold slipped 0.7%, to $1,725.70 an ounce. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell 2 basis points, or hundredths of a percentage point, to 0.681%, as the price of the securities rose. The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) — which measures the greenback against a basket of other currencies — ticked down 0.3%.China reported data that came in below expectations, with industrial production rising 4.4% year-over-year in May and retail sales falling 2.8%."With Asian investors digesting worsening virus news flows over the weekend, most local markets are back peddling while the below consensus data out of China today did little to stabilize," said Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at AxiCorp.A spike in coronavirus cases related to a wholesale market in Beijing over the weekend prompted authorities to shutter it and lock down apartment complexes nearby. Covid-19 infections in the U.S. topped 2 million last week. The latest data seem to show that new cases of the virus, while not spiking, aren't going away — especially as more states relax physical distancing requirements and lift other measures imposed in March. The number of infections reported over the past three weeks by the Johns Hopkins coronavirus resource center have been 148,000 most recently, preceded by 147,600 and 148,600 infections, respectively.Those numbers appeared to be enough forto give back some recent gains. Macy's (ticker: M) shares, for instance, dropped 3%. The stock is up about 37% over the past month. American Airlines (AAL) shares fell 3%. That stock is up about 85% over the past month. And stock in cruise operator Carnival (CCL) was down 4.7%. Carnival shares have gained 56% over the past month.s traders positioned for lower expected demand if a significant second coronavirus wave is realized. The price of West Texas Intermediate crude was down less than 0.1%, to $36.24 a barrel, while Brent ticked up 0.6% to $38.97.Some energy-linked shares were lower as well. Shares of Exxon Mobil (XOM) lost 0.7%, and Halliburton (HAL) slipped 0.4%.Finally, Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ) shares fell 20% after rising 37% Friday. The bankrupt company is planning to sell $1 billion stock to the public that will very likely be worthless in a few months. Selling stock in a bankrupt company — before all the typical restructuring has happened — isn't typical.