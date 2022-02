© AP Photo/Angie Wang



Universities across the country from Maryland to Ohio, Louisiana to Texas and California are celebrating Valentine's Day with 'Sex Week' events.Colleges and universities across America are hosting "Sex Week" ahead of Valentine's Day.Events that are being held during these "Sex Week" events include "SEXtravaganza," "Freaky Friday: A Beginner's Guide to Pleasure," "Condom Bingo," and more. Ohio State University , University of Texas at El Paso, Tulane University in New Orleans, Hood College in Frederick, Maryland, and the University of California, Riverside, are among the institutions hosting "Sex Week" events in February. Hood College , for example, is hosting "Condom Bingo" with the Queer Student Union, stating in the event description that participants will play bingo "with a Sex Week-themed twist!""Lunch and Learn Reproductive Journeys of Trans and Non-binary People," is another event taking place during the Hood College "Sex Week."At Ohio State University, a student organization called Student Advocates for Sexual Health Awareness is hosting a " Sex Week " that is sponsored by several university departments."Treat Yourself: Masturbation and Self-Exploration," is one event at the student-led "Sex Week."The Lion's Den is a sex toy store.An Ohio State University spokesperson told Fox News Digital that "Ohio State has a deep and abiding commitment to free speech."Another event, "Sexy Bingo," states that it will help students "Engage in conversations about sexuality and learn about safer sex practices, sexual anatomy, sexual behavior and preference, and pleasure." The event description states that winners of bingo will be given "sex toys" and other "sex giveaways."The University of Texas at El Paso has its " Sex/Love & Respect Week " in early February, with events such as "Sex & Communication" and "Healthy Talk is Sexy Talk."The University of California, Irvine's " Sex Week " includes a "SEXtravaganza" where students can "learn about sexual health and wellbeing."