Masculinity simultaneously harms yet privileges men, syllabus statesA class taught this spring at Ohio State University will review a parade of reasons why white heterosexual masculinity is allegedly problematic, tackling the topic from the constructs of racial issues, bullying, pop culture, societal expectations and much more, according to its syllabus.The course, "Be a Man! Masculinities, Race and Nation," includes a variety of readings to that end, including its required textbook "Dude, You're a Fag!" by C.J. Pascoe, which analyzes masculinity as not only a gendered process, but sexual one, its Amazon description states The class is also expected to screen "Priscilla, Queen of the Desert," the dashcam footage of Philando Castile's murder, Key & Peele's "Hoodie Skit," and an episode of "The New Normal."Before outlining any academic criteria of the course, the syllabus states that the class meets "on land taken by force from Native Americans." On the first day of the "Be a Man!" class in early January, students went over a "male privilege checklist," according to the syllabus.The course was created and is taught by Jonathan Branfman. Branfman is a doctoral candidate in Ohio State's Department of Women's, Gender, and Sexuality Studies and a recent recipient of a 2017-18 Presidential Fellowship, the most prestigious award given to students by the OSU Graduate School, according the the department's website."It was really a result of teaching women's, gender and sexuality studies classes at OSU," Branfman told the Lantern. "I often found myself thinking, 'Wouldn't it be great if everyone got really clear, unstigmatized information about gender and sexual diversity at a young age instead of them having to unlearn all kinds of harmful false ideas when they're 12 instead of when they're 20?'"Branfman did not respond to requests from The College Fix seeking comment.