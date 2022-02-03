© Patrick Doyle /REUTERS



Elections Canada says more than 200,000 mail-in ballots sent to voters in the last federal election were not counted, according to Blacklock's Reporter."We are deeply sorry for any elector who was unable to vote on election day," said Susan Torosian, executive policy director for Elections Canada.The report also identified other issues.In the riding of Mississauga-Streetsville, 1,589 special ballots from electors were found in a commercial mail room outside the control of a returning officer. Since those ballots weren't received until after a Sept. 20 deadline, they weren't counted."The majority of them were related to accessibility, voter experience, long lines and interactions with poll workers, and voting by special ballot," said the report.