The claim that a meteor fell in Istanbul was on the agenda of social media. A statement came from the Turkish Space Agency regarding the green light-emitting object viewed from various points in Turkey.The green light beam seen in the sky of Istanbul at night surprised those who saw it.Images shared by citizens on social media sat on Turkey's agenda. It was a matter of curiosity what the object seen from many cities was. Some users claimed that a meteor fell in Istanbul.A green light rapidly descending from the sky caught the eye in the images.It wasn't long before it became clear what the object that was emitting green light was. The following statements were made in the statement made by the Turkish Space Agency:"Last night, a meteor glowing green was seen at various points in Turkey.These celestial bodies can be observed in many different colors in the atmosphere due to their chemical structure. Meteors collide with a large number of air molecules when they enter the Earth's atmosphere. These collisions eject the particle's outer layers, creating a vapor of sodium iron and magnesium atoms.Meteor color depends on whether metal atom emissions or air plasma emissions dominate. The color of many meteorites is caused by the light emitted by the metal atoms in them (blue, green, and yellow) and the light emitted by the atoms and molecules in the air (red).(Translated by Google)