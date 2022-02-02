Ricky Gervais
© Christopher Polk / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Comedian Ricky Gervais explained in an interview with The Wall Street Journal this week why nothing should be off limits when it comes to comedy, adding in a second interview that he wants to "try and get canceled."

Gervais, 60, told Heat that he wants to push his new stand-up comedy show to the absolute limits, saying, "I'm treating it like it's my last one ever."

"It won't be, but I want to put everything into it. I want to try and get cancelled," he added. "No, I just want to go all-out there."

When asked by The Journal if there was anything he should not joke about, Gervais responded, "No."

"There's no subject you shouldn't joke about," he said. "It depends on the joke. As a journalist, there's nothing you wouldn't write about. It depends on your angle, right? I think a lot of this pious offense comes from people mistaking the target of the joke with the subject. You can joke about anything, but it depends on what the actual target is. If you use irony and people see that at face value and think you're saying one thing but you're actually saying the opposite. Even the critical thinkers, if it's a subject that's personal to them, they can't see the wood for the trees, they can't see objectively. People laugh at 19 of the terrible subjects I joke about, but not the 20th because that affects them."

When asked about his thoughts on "the Golden Globes being essentially reduced to a live blog this year," Gervais responded that he does not watch award shows.

"The only time I've ever seen an awards show was one that I'm at," he said. "I'm either winning or losing an award or presenting it. They're fun for the industry, you know? The first time I [hosted] the Golden Globes — I did it five times over 10 years — it was palpable. People were going, Who does he think he is? How dare he insult the most important people in the world? Over that 10-year period, the world changed. By the last time I did it, it was very different. I kept doing my thing and now people were going, 'Yeah, give it to them. We hate celebrities. We're tired of being told what to do by people with everything. We're tired of being told to recycle when we know they got there in their private jet or limo.'"

Gervais lit the media world on fire back in January 2020 when he hosted the 2020 Golden Globe Awards where he slammed Hollywood elites on for constantly lecturing the world and for politicizing everything.