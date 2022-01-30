This stunning bolide was spotted over Spain on January 30, at 0:26 local time (equivalent to 23:26 universal time on January 29). It was as bright as the full Moon. The fireball was observed by casual eyewitnesses, who reported it on social networks.The event was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from an asteroid that hit the atmosphere at about 64,000 km/h. The fireball overflew the north of Spain. It began at an altitude of about 82 km over the north of the province of Zamora, moved south, and ended at a height of around 30 km over the same province.This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at El Guijo (Madrid), Calar Alto, La Sagra (Granada), Huelva, Sevilla, El Aljarafe, and La Hita (Toledo). The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).