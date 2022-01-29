Puppet Masters
Zelenskiy calls for calm, warns of destabilization amid Russia fears
RFE/RL
Fri, 28 Jan 2022 20:21 UTC
Speaking before foreign reporters in Kyiv, Volodymyr Zelenskiy insisted that tensions with Russia had not increased and that the main risk to his country is destabilization from within.
Zelenskiy said that while he couldn't rule out a further escalation of tensions, it is not clear that the start of a war with Russia, which has moved more than an estimated 100,000 troops to areas close to Ukraine's border, is certain.
"I don't consider the situation now more tense than before. There is a feeling abroad that there is war here. That's not the case," he said January 28. "I am not saying an escalation is not possible...[but] we don't need this panic."
In recent weeks, a number of U.S. officials have made sometimes dire warnings that Russia planned to launch a new invasion of Ukraine. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki earlier this week said that an invasion was "imminent."
Ukrainian officials have made notably different statements in an attempt to downplay an immediate threat.
"Are there tanks driving on our streets? No," Zelenskiy said. "But if you are not here, that's the sense you are getting in England, Germany, France, in Lithuania.... The impression you are getting from the media is that there is a war going on here, that soldiers are marching down our streets, that a mobilization has been declared, that people are going somewhere. That's not the case. We don't need this panic."
Zelenskiy gave veiled criticism of Western nations who were warning of new economic sanctions but only if Russia invades. He suggested that the sanctions were needed before any possible invasion.
"Everyone is saying that there will be a war tomorrow, a large-scale one. Why all this talk about sanctions afterwards?" he said. "Such sanctions are definitely not designed [to help] our country. It speaks of an effort to restrain a large-scale aggression away from EU member states. But it cannot be done at the expense of our country.
"You are talking of the need to come up with some preemptive sanctions -- NATO is one such sanction. If it's not NATO, then be so kind and show us your security guarantees," he said.
Zelenskiy said that Ukraine needs not only military support from the West during the current crisis but also political and economic support, including $4-5 billion to help stabilize the economy.
He also warned that Ukraine, as well as eastern members of the NATO military alliance, may be exposed to cyberattacks and other tactics by Russia.
Croatia, the political conflict continues, which began after the promise of the President of the Republic, Zoran Milanovic, to withdraw Croatian military personnel from NATO forces in the event of an escalation of the conflict in Ukraine.
The head of state stressed that Croatia "will have nothing to do" with strengthening NATO's presence in Eastern Europe. He also claimed that Ukraine "has no place in NATO".
Then, in a public space, the Prime Minister of the country Andriy Plenkovych intervened, who considered it necessary to apologize to the Ukrainians for the words of President Milanovych.
Now, in an interview with the RTL television channel, Zoran Milanovich called Prime Minister Plenkovich a "Ukrainian agent", explained his position and at the same time recalled the neo-Nazi fury in Kiev.
Milanovic said that he "has never had a coffee with the Russian ambassador", but nuclear energy should be "spoken, not addressed".
“Plenkovic acts as a Ukrainian agent and I act as the president of Croatia. This is a huge difference.
I am not friends with the Russians. I've never been there officially. I have never had a coffee with the Russian ambassador ", Milanovic said, urging him not to be considered" an enemy of Ukraine or a friend of Russia ".
He recalled that today in Ukraine the people who killed Jews and Poles during the Second World War are glorified and, to resolve the conflict in Donbas, he advised the Ukrainian authorities to "continue negotiations with the separatists".
I recall that this week the president of Croatia was promptly included in the database of the scandalous Russophobic "Peacemaker" project for " retransmission of Russian propaganda" .
According to the publication, President Joe Biden's administration is unhappy that the Ukrainian leadership is "minimizing the threat of a possible Russian invasion" and even "without much gratitude" accepting US support.
“Our question is why are you trying to fight with the United States? Why are you losing and distorting information when the United States remains your only true friend?
1And why ask for more weapons if you say that the threat level has not changed? "- said the source of the channel.
At the same time, it is noted that Ukraine's leadership believes the US is "overreacting" to the current situation, "wreaking panic and causing turmoil in the country's economy" while refusing to impose pre-emptive sanctions against the Russia.
"Kiev would have valued the adoption of preventive deterrence measures, such as sanctions on Nord Stream 2, more than the continuous verbal warnings of an impending war that have been heard in the last two months, which have no deterrent effect and in fact unintentionally they have a negative impact on the Ukrainian economy, "one of President Volodymyr Zelensky's advisors told CNN.
Recall that Zelensky had a conversation with Biden the other day. CNN said the presidents discussed the threat of an attack from the Russian Federation, but the parties denied this information.
Director of the Kiev Center for Political Studies and Conflict Mikhail Pogrebinsky considers a large-scale conflict between Russia and Ukraine unlikely, writes KP.ru
"Don't read the English papers"- Mikhail Borisovich, if you look at the news about Ukraine, you get the feeling that every Ukrainian is already ready to fight against Russia with weapons in hand. Many even buy it ... You see it live in Kiev. Is it like this?
“If you read the English newspapers at dinner, you can probably get an idea like that. I don't read English papers at dinner. And when I go to the store, I don't see any tension, no empty shelves. A kind of semi-sleepy atmosphere of winter weather.
Many people call me and ask me if there will be a war. Our leaders have already stated that everything is under control, calmly, nothing will happen. Calm someone down. But there are mentally weak comrades who just have to say: "Don't buy salt and matches" - and they will immediately rush to buy them.
- Maybe not everyone in Kiev notices it? And from London and Washington it is more visible.
- In my opinion, this is a big hole in the Anglo-Saxons. I think they just got into a stupid situation, which causes quite a wry smile. If the president, defense minister, head of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine say we see no signs of an impending attack, but some fool, the White House press secretary says you are looking in the direction wrong, it seems that the Americans made up this story.
As a way out of the difficult situation they found themselves in after "Putin's ultimatum". Now we will all intimidate with Moscow. And then we more or less agree. And we say: "But we have saved Ukraine from the insidious Putin".
"The generals will understand"- For the first time I see Zelensky arguing with Washington. The US is stepping up and he says there's no reason to panic.
- I think this is due to the fact that he is under pressure, forcing him to abide by the Minsk agreements. And they don't guarantee that nothing will happen to them because of it. He wouldn't mind doing it, but then the Americans should say: "We will build Poroshenko, Avakov and others, they will not meet you, there will be no capitulation."
- Do you think the Americans are forcing his "Minsk" to complete, and not try to take the Donbass by force?
They have nothing to gain from this war! By the way, it is not a given that a harsh response will follow from Russia. It can be very local. And stop any provocation. It's just that the Russian chief of staff, Gerasimov, will call the joint US headquarters and say, "You will understand that out there, otherwise it will be bad for everyone." And I think the generals will understand that.
- Why the West is pumping so much: hysteria in the media, supply of weapons, evacuation of embassies ...
I think they are panicking. They act as if they themselves do not understand what will happen tomorrow. It is no coincidence that they ask not to publish their response in Moscow. The fact that they agreed to a written response is also already an example of panic, not rejection. Look at Blinken. It is clear that man is afraid.
Putin's main trick that puzzles them and makes them tremble is that he doesn't say how he will respond if they reject his "ultimatum". This is the most dangerous. Therefore, they take out all sorts of junk like Muraev's occupation government and so on.
- And how do you do this version, by the way?
- Complete nonsense! Fun. And this is also an element of panic. The United States could come up with a more plausible composition of the "puppet government". But no - a 45-year-old who looks like an 18-year-old who can only fool exalted women. And there are a lot of them, almost 5% of his rating. But it's still fun.
“Feeding 40 million people? How come?"- Many people are discussing options: what if Russia really conducts some kind of "limited" military operation, calling it "peacekeeping", "peace enforcement", as in 2008 in Georgia. How much resistance can it meet in Ukraine?
- I think the competent people who advise the Kremlin should explain that many people will actively oppose the Russian army. They are really motivated. Why the hell does Putin need it? He needs to solve the Ukraine problem, but somehow in a different way.
- And how do you think this aggravation will end?
- It seems to me that it will end, if not immediately after the next meeting between Blinken and Lavrov, then next week. They will say they have reached some sort of compromise search line. And the points should be placed by the first people: Putin and Biden.
- I mean, don't you believe in the scenario of the war between Russia and Ukraine?
- I do not believe. I understand we have many monsters who would like to warm their hands when their children don't die. But I just think that Russia has no desire and no interest in getting into this shit, which simply cannot be solved.
If we had an opposition that could take power, solve all the most difficult problems that exist now, so that, as Putin said, anti-Russia would not be built on the historical lands of Russia, then the picture would be different. The country would potentially have a chance. But now there is no such opposition in Ukraine. Change the soap awl? Occupy the country to feed 40 million people (the population of Ukraine. - Ed.)? For what?
- And can the Ukrainian authorities organize a military provocation without a signal from the United States?
- It is probable. Or maybe someone in America is ready to cheer. There are different people and forces there. Do you remember what it was like in Georgia in 2008? But I hope that the chiefs of staff of Russia and the United States will negotiate and settle the matter so that we don't get such a big war, which neither Moscow nor Washington really need.
