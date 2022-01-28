© InTime
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has criticized the "slightly imbalanced" coverage of the situation surrounding his country exhibited by some Western politicians and media. He was speaking to foreign reporters during a major press conference on Friday.
The former entertainer particularly emphasised his concerns about press coverage, and political statements, concerning an alleged Russian military build up near his country's frontier.
"Today we are not seeing any greater escalation than it has been before. Yes, the number of servicemen has increased, but I spoke about that at the beginning of 2021 when they talked about the military exercises of the Russian Federation," Zelensky stated.
"From media coverage, it looks like we are at war already, that troops are already on the road, that there's mobilization, people going somewhere. It's not the case. We don't need this panic."
Overhyping the tensions around Ukraine has already had a heavy impact on its economy, Zelensky insisted. Billions have been withdrawn from the country, in recent times, he added, without specifying whether he was referring to the domestic Grivna currency, or those of foreign nations.
The president also touched upon phone talks with his US counterpart Joe Biden, which took place earlier in the day. Zelensky dismissed media reports that they didn't go well, insisting that that there were no disagreements with the US president.
"We do not have any misunderstanding with the president of the United States. Simply, I deeply understand what is happening in my country, and he understands well what is going on in the US," Zelensky explained.
At the same time, the Ukrainian leader admitted that he might have some secrets to keep from Biden.
I think that as the president of an independent country, I can have my own secrets, just like the president of the US.
Comment: Business Insider reports
on Biden's 'botched phone call' with Zelensky:
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told President Joe Biden to "calm down the messaging" about the threat of a Russian invasion because it was stirring panic, CNN reported, citing an unnamed Ukrainian official.
Biden and Zelensky spoke by phone Thursday amid rising tensions between Russia — which is amassing tens of thousands of troops at Ukraine's border — Ukraine, the US, and NATO.
Biden told Zelensky on Thursday that a Russian invasion could happen as soon as February, when the ground freezes over, tweeted Emily Horne, White House National Security Council spokesperson.
However, Zelensky told Biden in the call that Ukraine did not agree with the US assessment, and that it was bringing panic that could later bring economic hardship to Ukraine, CNN reported, citing a senior Ukrainian official.
Zelensky also told Biden to "calm down the messaging," CNN reported, citing the official.
The official White House readout of Biden's call did not mention Zelensky's reported concern.
Rather arrogant of the White House, wouldn't one say? BI
also punts the propaganda of the 'massing' Russian troops, who in fact, are simply deployed to their usual bases in their usual rotations.
Moon of Alabama gives some background
:
During a press conference in late December Ukraine's President Zelensky rejected plans to retake Donbas by force (machine translation):
Zelensky's direct speech: "The probability of escalation (at the border and in the ORDLO on the part of Russia - ed.)
The White House however is urging Zelensky to launch a war. That he is pushing against that became obvious when the anti-Russia agitator Julia Ioffe was sent out to trash him:
I think that those political forces that say that we need to go (in the offensive - UE), go to war, it seems, do not imagine and do not think... More precisely, do not think about our army.
We will not go anywhere now. I believe that people come first. We cannot lose our entire army. She is powerful, she will take more than... But... It is impossible today. I think that's wrong today."
From Ioffe's smear piece:
As strongly as the Biden administration has been backing Ukraine, the White House as well as its Democratic allies have just about had it with president Zelensky. According to three sources in the administration and on Capitol Hill whom I've spoken to in the last couple months, the Ukrainian president is by turns annoying, infuriating, and downright counterproductive.
The U.S. talk of war in Ukraine is destroying its economy. Zelensky is trying to calm down any talk of war even while the U.S. is pushing it. Here is another sign that Zelensky is not willing to do what the U.S. is demanding from him:
...
There's a sense that Zelensky isn't very good at navigating American politics and is stepping on all the wrong feet. Perhaps it's because he is frantically trying to save his own country; perhaps it's because the former TV star had no preparation for, or education in, geopolitics. It is also, unfortunately, the plight of a country that is caught between two behemoths fighting over its fate. Supplicating while maintaining your dignity is hard enough; doing so while not pissing off your geopolitical backer is harder still.
A call between US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday "did not go well," a senior Ukrainian official told CNN, amid disagreements over the "risk levels" of a Russian attack.
As Zelensky is not willing to do Washington's bidding he must be pushed out.
...
Zelensky urged his American counterpart to "calm down the messaging," warning of the economic impact of panic, according to the official. He also said Ukrainian intelligence sees the threat differently.
The Ukrainian leader pointed to a recent breakthrough in negotiations with Russia in Paris, saying that he hoped a ceasefire agreement with rebels in eastern Ukraine would be maintained. He also said the talks between the US, Russia and NATO still had some distance to run before diplomatic efforts had been exhausted, the official said.
Zelensky is in a weak position. His poll numbers are way down. The U.S. has him by the balls over his offshore accounts and money laundering. His attempt to arrest former president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, who recently returned to the Ukraine, was stopped by the U.S. embassy. That the U.S. wanted Poroshenko back in the Ukraine in the first place may point to a replacement strategy.
Moon of Alabama gives some background: