Japan's Sakurajima volcano sent large plumes of smoke and ash over Kyushu Island, images and videos shared online on Friday showed.Located on the southernmost main island of Kyushu, Sakurajima is considered one of the world's most active volcanoes. It spews ash and lava every four to 24 hours.The volcano also sits off the coast of Kagoshima, a city of about 600,000 people.Due to its explosive potential, it is considered a very dangerous volcano and is closely monitored.Its largest eruptions took place between 1471 and 1476, and in 1914, according to volcanodiscovery.com.Japan lies at the convergence of four tectonic plates, subjecting the nation to frequent volcanic eruptions and 20 per cent of the world's most powerful earthquakes.