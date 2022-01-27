© REUTERS



- 'Sick and barefoot' -

Snow carpeted Jerusalem and the eastern Mediterranean Thursday as a rare storm turned the holy city into a winter wonderland but brought misery to the region's Syrian refugees.In the alleyways of Jerusalem's walled Old City, children pelted each other with slushy snowballs after the first flakes fell late on Wednesday.By morning, snow crowned the golden-tipped Dome of the Rock in the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, Islam's third holiest site and carpeted the esplanade in front of the Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray.It took until midday for snow ploughs to reopen the main highways leading into Jerusalem from the north, south and west.Schools in Jerusalem and northern Israel were closed, leaving children free to play in the snow, which was not expected to last as temperatures rose and rain fell.Snow also covered higher ground in the occupied West Bank, where the Palestinian Authority closed schools and some public services."We've been trapped in the snow for four days," said Abu Hussan, who lives with his family in a makeshift camp outside the city of Jisr al-Shughur."We have no shoes. We are soaked with water. The children are sick and walk barefoot. They have nothing."The UN humanitarian agency OCHA said this week that at least 227 displacement sites across the northwest have been hit by severe winter weather since January 18.It said: "545 tents have been reported destroyed and 9,125 tents damaged by snowfall, floods and winds, along with belongings of displaced people."