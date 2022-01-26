Volcano Teide

With heavy rainfall throughout the night, including on much of the north and inland areas of Gran Canaria, a cold front wet weather system known as a "gota fria" (cold drop) or DANA (Depresión Aislada a Niveles Altas - high level isolated depression) has deposited a blanket of snow, this Wednesday, at the summits of of Tenerife and La Palma islands, with meteorologists warning it could also do so on the island of Gran Canaria, ahead of a return to Calima desert sands arriving from the east, expected by the weekend.

Southern resort areas are most likely to escape the worst of it, however most places are likely to see cloudy wet weather over the coming days.


Spanish State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) spokesperson in the Canary Islands, David Suárez, explained to Spanish language daily CANARIAS7, that this low pressure system contains a pocket of cold air, pointing out that the main effect of DANA is an increase in thermodynamic instability, which can cause storms and intense rainfall.

Throughout Wednesday and Thursday, islanders can expect general and persistent rainfall, especially on the western islands. Snow has also not been ruled out, particularly on Tenerife and La Palma, and some could also fall on the summits of Gran Canaria. Winds from the east will produce persistent gusts in some places, more noticeable on the north and south ends of the east facing slopes and inland, though the south west and west sides of the islands will likely be shielded from the worst of the wind and rain.

Teide

Mount Teide