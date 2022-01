With heavy rainfall throughout the night, including on much of the north and inland areas of Gran Canaria,with meteorologists warning it could also do so on the island of Gran Canaria, ahead of a return to Calima desert sands arriving from the east, expected by the weekend.Southern resort areas are most likely to escape the worst of it, however most places are likely to see cloudy wet weather over the coming days.Spanish State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) spokesperson in the Canary Islands, David Suárez, explained to Spanish language daily CANARIAS7 , that this low pressure system contains a pocket of cold air, pointing out that the main effect of DANA is an increase in thermodynamic instability, which can cause storms and intense rainfall.Throughout Wednesday and Thursday, islanders can expect general and persistent rainfall, especially on the western islands.Winds from the east will produce persistent gusts in some places, more noticeable on the north and south ends of the east facing slopes and inland, though the south west and west sides of the islands will likely be shielded from the worst of the wind and rain.