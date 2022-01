© Yaroslava Mahuchikh/Getty Images



"We had an online meeting with all athletes and coaches on how to behave in situations where there will be provocations, as it was at the Summer Olympics. All athletes are aware, they know how to behave in such situations. They should not stand together when athletes from Russia stand with a flag, so they aren't together. They should know that, we worked on it. After the Summer Olympics, it's not the first time we've met with athletes and it's been discussed."

"the enemy are the ones in Ukraine who started persecuting their own athlete for this photo."

Ukrainian athletes should avoid standing beside their Russian competitors at the Beijing Winter Olympics, the country's sports minister has said, warning about potential "provocations."Reports in Russia last week stated thatUkraine's minister of youth and sports, Vadim Gutzeit, now appears to have confirmed those recommendations in comments shared by public broadcaster Suspilne . Amid heightened tensions between the two neighbors, 50-year-old former fencing gold medalist Gutzeit said:During the Tokyo 2020 Olympics,Bronze medalist Mahuchikh, 20, is a junior sergeant in the Ukrainian armed forces and was ordered to attend a meeting with officials to discuss her actions. Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar claimed that Mahuchikh's behavior could become "the object of the enemy's information special operations."That led to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova asserting thatAt the Paralympics later in the year, Ukraine's Ihor Tsvietov was twice seen shunning photos with Russian competitors after appearing on the podium with them.The Beijing Winter Games formally get underway in the Chinese capital on February 4 and run until February 20.