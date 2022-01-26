Dear Fathers in the Episcopal Ministry,



The Vatican has announced that whoever of the staff refuses to receive the third vaccine by February 1 will be fired immediately without notice.



Realize that you are under the dominion of the occupier, arch-heretic, and criminal Bergoglio. He will force you to carry out his crimes against Christ and humanity in your diocese and in your nation. You will have to fulfill his genocidal vaccination plan. Surely you know that the mRNA vaccine disrupts the human genome, among other things. It is associated with graphene, spike protein production, and the blood of sadistically murdered unborn babies. Actually, this is not even a vaccination, this is satanic anti-baptism. In addition, there is a vain hope that it will be all over after the third vaccination; there is already talk of a fourth one. This usher in a system of permanent vaccination, the aim of which is to turn humans into biorobots and genetically modified organisms. The end result is the reduction of humanity, and then? The lake of fire.



You are going to face eternal hell unless you separate from the Vatican's vaccination anti-gospel. You can no longer remain passive! In this situation, passivity is a crime! You must actively oppose the deadly machinery. Unless you do so, you will be judged by God and men for betraying Christ and for crimes against humanity.



The Bergoglian Vatican has set in motion the machinery for compulsory vaccination. In doing so, it created a pernicious precedent as well as a false moral justification for the evil governments. If you, the bishops, remain silent at this stage, you will be primarily to blame for the genocide of your own nation. The government will appeal to the apostate Vatican and will lose the last shred of conscience. But you represent the Vatican in your nation. Your passivity is enough for the nation to be destroyed. Today, you are obliged to step out of the organized crime of the Bergoglian Vatican and say a clear NO to it! This is the true synodal path and saving repentance. Unless you step out, your unity with programmed satanization under the Bergoglian Vatican will have a deeper impact than that of politicians or the deceitful mainstream. Because of your betrayal, dear bishops, God will not be able to intervene to save your nation. But if you break out of the wicked system, the Vatican's false bubble will burst and God, through your act of faith, will intervene to save both the Church and your nation.



Dear Bishops, an extremely great responsibility rests upon you that you cannot escape. You will either be heroes or criminals. Moreover, this determines the salvation of your own soul - either you will obtain the crown of eternal glory, or you will be eternally damned in hell along with the whole system of covid satanism.



May Christ's servant Сarlo Maria Viganò be an example to you of bravery and faithfulness! Decide for God and the salvation of your nation even at the cost of becoming a catacomb Church or suffering bloodless or bloody martyrdom!



+ Elijah



Patriarch of the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate

The Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate is a community of monastic priests, monks, and bishops with roots in Eastern Europe. I somehow ended up on their mailing list and have been receiving their letters and releases since the onset of the Covid plandemic.I know some of my readers might cringe at the idea of watching or listening to anything remotely connected to the word "Catholic," but please do not confuse this group with the Roman Catholic Church headquartered at the Vatican. They are totally independent and not connected to the Vatican in any way. I have thoroughly vetted this group and they are legit Christian believers, very devout and conservative.I will say this: Unlike many of today's Laodicean church pastors, the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate priests do not mince words or pull punches. I urge you to listen to their message in this video.In terms of its background, the Byzantine Patriarchate is headed by Patriarch Elijah with two Secretary Bishops, Timothy and Methodius. The patriarchate arose from the need to defend the fundamental Christian truths against heresies and apostasy within the Catholic churches.According to its, "Byzantine Patriarchate was established on 5 April 2011 by the Synod of seven bishops of the Ukrainian orthodox Greek Catholic Church. This orthodox structure separated from the heretical structure of the Greek Catholic Church by reason of heresies proclaimed by Cardinal Husar.", whose warnings about globalism and Freemasonry I have featured on this blog in the past. We don't have to agree with all of Vigano's theology to recognize he is a dynamic truth teller who has accurately named the enemy — which is the globalists and technocrats who ascribe to the World Economic Forum/United Nations vision of the world. It is they who have foisted this evil bioweapon upon the world and are now trying to roll out a Third World War to finish off what's left of freedom on the face of the earth.So, with that introduction, I urge you to watch the video message below from the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate. Please share your thoughts in the comment section.For those who are readers as opposed to visual learners, I have posted a transcript of the video below.