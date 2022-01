Russia's demand for NATO to withdraw foreign troops, weapons and equipment also applies to Bulgaria and Romania as the two countries were not NATO members in 1997, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in response to media questions collected for top diplomat Sergey Lavrov's press conference. The ministry's responses were published on its website on Friday.of those countries who weren't NATO members at that time and that includes both Bulgaria and Romania," the Russian top diplomat pointed out.On December 17, 2021, the Russian Foreign Ministry released a draft agreement on security guarantees between Russia and the United States and a draft agreement on ensuring the security of Russia and NATO member states.NATO, which currently brings together 30 countries, continues to pursue its open-door policy.