Puppet Masters
Russia's demand for NATO pullout also applies to Bulgaria, Romania, return to 1997 agreement - Foreign Ministry
TASS
Fri, 21 Jan 2022 10:33 UTC
"It is about withdrawing foreign troops, equipment and weapons, as well as about other steps aimed at restoring the 1997 configuration of those countries who weren't NATO members at that time and that includes both Bulgaria and Romania," the Russian top diplomat pointed out.
On December 17, 2021, the Russian Foreign Ministry released a draft agreement on security guarantees between Russia and the United States and a draft agreement on ensuring the security of Russia and NATO member states.
In May 1997, Moscow and the Western-led bloc inked the Founding Act on Mutual Relations, Cooperation and Security between NATO and the Russian Federation, confirming that they "do not consider each other as adversaries" and defining "mechanism of consultation, cooperation, joint decision-making and joint action." Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic joined NATO in 1999, followed by Bulgaria, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia and Estonia in 2004, Albania and Croatia in 2009, Montenegro in 2017 and North Macedonia in 2020. NATO, which currently brings together 30 countries, continues to pursue its open-door policy.
Comment: The US agreed to this over 2 decades ago precisely because it acknowledged that NATO expansion in this manner could rightly be considered to pose a threat to Russian security. It's notable that it's now that Russia feels that it's critical, and that it is capable, of demanding that the US keep to the agreement it made all that time ago:
Reader Comments
NATO refused to comply with Russian requests for the withdrawal of troops from the territory of Romania and Bulgaria. According to the statement, any Russian proposal in this regard is unacceptable and will not even be considered by the North Atlantic Alliance, despite the sharply increased level of tension in relations with Russia.
On Friday, NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana rejected Russia's "anachronistic" request to withdraw from the Atlantic Alliance from Romania and Bulgaria, members of it since 2007. Russian diplomats urged NATO to withdraw troops, weapons and military equipment by the two countries as part of ongoing talks with Russia on Ukraine, which Russia is threatening with a major buildup of troops on the border. Bulgarian Prime Minister Kirill Petkov told the Bulgarian parliament on Friday that Bulgaria is an independent state that has long since decided to join NATO. “As NATO members, we independently choose how to organize our army, in agreement with our partners. Russia must continue a constructive dialogue to ease [border] tensions [with Ukraine] and work for a safer Europe based on the rule of law "., - reports the" Balkan Insight "edition.
The Russian side has not yet responded to NATO's refusal to meet these requirements, however, the situation leads to the fact that Russia intends to start independently ensuring its own security in the western and southern directions, including through the deployment of offensive weapons, new military structures and related infrastructure.
Houses are still destroyed, bullet holes are still left around Donetsk, the stigmata of the 2014-2015 bombings. The front is a few kilometers from here. Here in this breakaway region the streets are often empty, many residents have decided to flee.
Antonina Zaitseva, retired: We survived it was a miracle. There were a couple of times they could die. Everyone has their own destiny, everyone decides for himself. We have decided not to leave.
Russian military forces have been stationed near the border for several weeks now. This retiree worries more and more every day.
With tensions rising between Moscow and Kiev, the region could relive the past.
Antonina Zaitseva: We see that the skirmishes have not stopped, now we are afraid that a full-fledged war may start.
Despite fears of new clashes, the choice is clear for these residents.
Almost everyone here supports Russia's actions. Anger against Kiev is omnipresent. Everyone criticizes the Ukrainian attacks in recent years, as well as the inaction of the authorities.
Alexandra Lozovskaya, retired: Russia gives us the money. And what does Ukraine do? The pension does not give, closed the entrance and exit. How can you get there? Traveling to Ukraine via Russia is very expensive. Thanks to Russia for paying us a pension.
Their dream is clear: to join Russia as soon as possible, 30 years after Ukraine's independence from the Soviet Union.
They've got all the cards and all the facts.
R.C.
Large units of the NATO and Moldovan forces, numbering several thousand people, were seen moving towards the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic. We are not just talking about military personnel, but also about heavy military equipment: tanks, armored personnel carriers and even field artillery, which indicates NATO's readiness to attack Transnistria.
“The other day, users of social networks recorded the movement not only of the equipment of the Moldovan army, but also of the cannon artillery, which is already much more alarming. This happened right next to the Transnistrian border and the safe zone, defined by international agreements, where such weapons in principle should not appear. The equipment has also been moved to the Bulboaca military training camp area, where NATO specialists have already been spotted more than once. Recall that NATO special forces not long ago entered the security zone near Dubossary for reconnaissance purposes and even attempted to kidnap a border guard from Pridnestrovia, "reports the WarGonzo Telegram channel.
Chisinau does not comment on the deployment of its forces and NATO on the border with Transnistria, but the situation could be extremely acute due to the recent allegations by Maia Sandu that Russia is responsible for the separation of the Republic of Transnistria from Moldova.
Among other things, there are a number of hypotheses that the transfer of NATO equipment and weapons to the borders of the PMR may be associated with the presence here of Russian peacekeepers, which, against the background of the worsening of relations between Russia and NATO, can become the Alliance's target.